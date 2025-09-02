Culture
Will Belly choose herself in the final episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

By Eliza Frost

Published Sep 2, 2025 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

We’re in uncharted territory for the final episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The narrative so far has been largely based on the books, but we’re out of pages, and we no longer have the ability to predict what will happen next. With three episodes left of the last season, anything could happen. 

We’ve watched from the edge of our seats as Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Lola Tung) has battled her feelings for Fisher brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney), with the love triangle becoming ever more complicated as the series unfolds. The messiness has reached new heights, especially in the last episode, which saw Conrad confessing his love for Belly and Jeremiah calling off the wedding

It’s led to unrest in the air, with viewers wondering what this means for Belly. But panic subsided a little when TSITP released a short trailer ahead of the final three episodes, and fans have since unpicked every potential Easter egg

Anything could happen. The last three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty begin September 3 only on Prime Video

It’s time to pick Team Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

In the trailer for the last instalments of TSITP, we see Belly removing her engagement ring on the plane to Paris, sitting with her thoughts. The solid pillars in her life of her family, best friend Taylor Jewel, and fiancé Jeremiah had previously acted as her foundations, keeping her grounded during tough times. She’s now alone, with her voice narrating: “I don’t even know who I am anymore. I need to find the person that I can be.” 

With a new group of mates in tow, and a twinkle returning to her eyes, it seems these final episodes will see Belly choose herself. She finally got to Paris, something she should never have given up for a boy, and whatever happens next with Jeremiah or Conrad is, hopefully, years in the future. 

Will Belly end up with Conrad or Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Author and creator Jenny Han has hinted that there could be a surprise ending that deviates from what fans have previously read. However, in the trailer, we see a clip of Belly receiving a letter from Conrad, just like in the books. Fans think Han has been dropping Easter eggs that it is Conrad who is ‘end game’ throughout this look into the final episodes, and also the whole final season.

TikTok user @bookbeedani points out several instances that hinted at Conrad’s second chance with Belly throughout season three. One being him coming back for her with the car after she rode on her bike into town to do some shopping for the wedding. He was prepared to pick her up, seats already down to fit in the bike, hinting that he’s also ready for his second chance at their relationship.

Another being Belly wearing silver jewellery again. When she was with Jeremiah, he consistently bought her gold jewellery. But in the letter that Susannah left for Conrad, it says to pay attention to what she actually likes—and the infinity necklace Conrad previously bought Belly is silver. 

belly looks good in silver 🥰 ♾️ I love all the little meanings in the show! #tsitp #thesummeriturnedpretty #teamconrad #bellyconklin #conradfisher @Jenny Han

According to @bookbeedani, another Easter egg is to do with the letter Conrad sent to Belly. The two previously had a conversation about how hand-cancelling stamps stops the letter from getting damaged in the postal process. The letter he sent to Belly in Paris is not only hand-cancelled, but the two circular stamps also make an infinity sign, which has been associated with Conrad and Belly since season one. The care and intentionality in the stamps represent Conrad’s love and care for Belly, too. His doing it by hand to ensure its fragility shows he’s also being fragile with Belly’s heart. 

I have NEVER been more excited for a movie or show in my life!!!! @Jenny Han thank you!!!!!! #tsitp #thesummeriturnedpretty #teamconrad #bellyconklin #conradfisher

These Easter eggs might hint at Belly choosing Team Conrad over Team Jeremiah, but in going to Paris, in choosing herself, finding herself, and seeking out what she needed, at least we know that she was Team Belly first and foremost. Silver jewellery and all. 

