The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting a movie—could it be here in time for Christmas?

Image by Anthony Ghnassia courtesy of Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty film was announced at a series finale event in Paris, with fans speculating it could be released at Christmas—and feature Belly and Conrad’s wedding.

What a summer it’s been. The Summer I Turned Pretty has become synonymous with Wednesdays, as fans waited for the latest episodes of season three to drop. But as the curtain was drawn on the final series, we found out that the story isn’t over. TSITP, the movie, was confirmed to be in the works at a finale event in Paris.

Just when you thought the show’s whirlwind love triangle was wrapped up in a neat package, the bow comes undone. We’ve seen Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Lola Tung) battle her feelings for Fisher brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) for three whole seasons. It’s been messy and complicated, and we couldn’t get enough.

Turns out, Belly has been Team Conrad all along. In a romantique ending for TSITP, Belly chases Conrad through the streets of Paris, trying to catch him before his train leaves. And we can finally trust her as a narrator, as she’s realised her true feelings: “I have brown hair and brown eyes and I will always love Conrad Fisher.”

And they lived happily ever after Belly and conrad, the beach house. THE ENDING IS SO GOOD, I WAS SCREAMING#TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/n2XD2ABuZz — kylo ren (@oyemnassxo) September 17, 2025

Everything you need to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie

While the series’ ending is what many hoped for, it’s time to turn our attention to what’s next. So, what do we know about the film so far? Honestly, Prime dropped the news and then kept most of the details under wraps. But we do know that it will be a feature film installation directed by Jenny Han and written by Han and Sarah Kucserka.

Han shared: “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Prime describes TSITP as “a multigenerational drama centred around a love triangle involving one girl and two brothers. It explores the complex bonds between mothers and their children, the strength of lasting female friendships, and the transformative journey of growing up. At its heart, it’s a coming-of-age tale about first love, first heartbreak, and the unforgettable magic of one perfect summer.”

With Han holding the pen yet again for the film, we can likely expect more of the same dramatic storytelling, a dive into that last “big milestone,” and hopefully more of that stairwell scene with Connie Baby from episode 11. (Just me?)

Fans are speculating that the film will likely cover Belly and Conrad’s wedding, a significant part of the story at the end of the book series.

Could The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be released in time for Christmas?

Other viewers are sharing theories about a potential release date. The episode ‘At Last’ finished quite abruptly; we’d just seen Belly and Conrad finally realise and confess their love when it transported us to the house in Cousins, with the two waving happily.

But it left fans confused about all of the number 14 symbolism they’d been noticing. Fourteen was popping up in random places—on Belly’s jumper and at the airport check-in—in the final few episodes, and it led some to believe that we might actually be getting 14 episodes in season three. Now, fans think that 14 is related to when the film will be released.

Fourteen weeks from the final episode of season three is Christmas Eve, 24 December. Could we be getting TSITP, the movie, in time for Christmas? The Christmas morning montage of the couple opening pressies at the end of the last episode could be another hint to this.

Another fan has already predicted the ending of the film: it will finish on home movies of Susannah and Laurel in college, which will lead to a prequel. @girlbosstown joked that “Amazon and Jenny Han know they aren’t ready to let go of this MEGA hit.”

Will the TSITP universe ever end? Doubt it. At this point, fans are ready to move to Cousins and set up camp in anticipation of the film’s release.