Here’s why the internet is convinced that Trisha Paytas’ third baby will be the reincarnation of Pope Francis

Almost immediately after the head of the Catholic Church died, netizens began speculating on X and TikTok that the Pope’s death was somehow related to Trisha Paytas’ most recent pregnancy announcement.

If I had to pick my all-time favourite piece of internet lore, it would have to be the relentless conviction from Gen Zers that all three of Trisha Paytas’ children are reincarnated public figures. It first started in 2022, when Paytas announced the birth of her first child, Malibu. This event also coincided with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Then, just as the YouTuber announced her second pregnancy, the newly appointed King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, prompting concerns over his potential passing. Now, following the tragic death of Pope Francis, netizens have come to some conclusions regarding Paytas’ third baby.

For context, Pope Francis passed away on Sunday 20 April 2025, with the Vatican confirming that his death was due to a stroke and subsequent heart failure. The Pope had been battling an illness for quite some time before he succumbed.

The Pope’s passing came just hours after he met Vice President JD Vance during the Vatican’s Easter celebrations. Bless, the poor man just couldn’t hang around after that interaction.

you're laughing. pope francis is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you're laughing. — corben (@thecorbmeister) April 21, 2025

the pope in trisha paytas womb pic.twitter.com/xOeCR20VFi — shirl (@cherylmason) April 22, 2025

The YouTuber’s name began trending on X, with some Gen Zers making jokes about wishing Paytas’ pregnancy had triggered the death of President Donald Trump as opposed to the Pope.

for fucks sake trisha paytas it was supposed to be trump not the pope 😀 pic.twitter.com/ELqUr21UcJ — zaiban (@muazizsaariff) April 21, 2025

Paytas has addressed these memes before. Speaking with podcast host Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, the creator marvelled at the explosive nature of the internet lore, talking about how bizarre it all was and how TMZ had even contacted her family members for a comment on the situation.

Paytas hasn’t released any statements regarding the Pope’s death, or indeed this event’s supposed correlation with her third pregnancy. However, with the Catholic Church in deep despair, grieving the loss of their beloved leader and grappling with the promise of great change, it’s nice to know that some corners of the internet remain as delulu as ever.