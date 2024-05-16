King Charles’ first official portrait since coronation inspires conspiracy theories about satanic links

On Tuesday 14 May 2024, an official portrait of King Charles III was unveiled during a lavish ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Created by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo, the image depicts King Charles in the uniform of the Welsh Guards with a butterfly about to land on his shoulder, and let’s just say that it’s really giving ‘red’. While one side of the internet have focused on commending Yeo for his excellent work, the other side has come to the conclusion that the portrait has some serious satanic symbolism.
For anyone who hasn’t seen the portrait, just imagine King Charles bathed in fiery red shades. I’m no art genius but I do slightly get where netizens are coming from—it’s not exactly the most inviting of images.
The portrait, commissioned in 2020, involved four sittings that lasted approximately an hour long each. Yeo noted that the King was always in “good spirits” and had a “great sense of humour,” as reported by the BBC.
One user re-shared the portrait and stated: “King Charles III just revealed a portrait of himself yesterday and it is about as demonic and satanic as you can imagine. This isn’t too shocking, if you consider the bloodlines of the Royal Family go back directly to Vlad The Impaler.”
Now, interestingly enough, this isn’t the first conspiracy theory regarding King Charles that’s hit the media recently. A few weeks ago, five military horses charged across central London after being spooked by building work during a routine training exercise. Videos that were circulated across social media saw at least two of the horses badly injured and covered in blood.
Shortly after these videos went viral, conspiracy theorists began speculating that they were a sign of bad things to come, specifically in relation to King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis.
It feels as though netizens have definitely decided that King Charles is hiding something—whatever that might be.