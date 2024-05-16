King Charles’ first official portrait since coronation inspires conspiracy theories about satanic links

Conspiracy theorists have been sharing speculations online that King Charles’ recent official portrait includes a lot of satanic symbolism.

On Tuesday 14 May 2024, an official portrait of King Charles III was unveiled during a lavish ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Created by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo, the image depicts King Charles in the uniform of the Welsh Guards with a butterfly about to land on his shoulder, and let’s just say that it’s really giving ‘red’. While one side of the internet have focused on commending Yeo for his excellent work, the other side has come to the conclusion that the portrait has some serious satanic symbolism.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the portrait, just imagine King Charles bathed in fiery red shades. I’m no art genius but I do slightly get where netizens are coming from—it’s not exactly the most inviting of images.

The portrait, commissioned in 2020, involved four sittings that lasted approximately an hour long each. Yeo noted that the King was always in “good spirits” and had a “great sense of humour,” as reported by the BBC.

One user re-shared the portrait and stated: “King Charles III just revealed a portrait of himself yesterday and it is about as demonic and satanic as you can imagine. This isn’t too shocking, if you consider the bloodlines of the Royal Family go back directly to Vlad The Impaler.”

King Charles III just revealed a portrait of himself yesterday and it is about as demonic & satanic as you can imagine. 👹👹👹



This isn’t too shocking, if you consider the bloodlines of the Royal Family go back directly to Vlad The Impaler. Specifically, King Charles III. He is… pic.twitter.com/8m0JuXwMXy — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) May 16, 2024

What do you notice about this video of King Charles unveiling his new portrait? THEY AREN’T EVEN TRYING TO HIDE IT ANYMORE‼️ pic.twitter.com/7AiRdymmkP — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) May 15, 2024

Why does King Charles III first official portrait look so satanic? pic.twitter.com/JPwvrjmAtI — ADAM (@AdameMedia) May 15, 2024

Now, interestingly enough, this isn’t the first conspiracy theory regarding King Charles that’s hit the media recently. A few weeks ago, five military horses charged across central London after being spooked by building work during a routine training exercise. Videos that were circulated across social media saw at least two of the horses badly injured and covered in blood.

@screenshothq Five people have been injured after two horses bolted and ran loose through central London. One of the horses can be seen covered in what appears to be blood. At least one soldier was hurt after a spooked horse smashed into cars on Buckingham Palace Road. Pictures also show an injured man lying on the floor on Fleet Street. They have now been caught by police. In a statement, police said: “At around 8.40am, we were called about horses that had become loose and were travelling through the City. Our officers have contained two horses on the highway near Limehouse. We’re waiting for an army horse box to collect the horses and transport them to veterinary care.” Pictures and videos of the horses were shared on social media, one of which showed a black 4x4 with blue lights following the animals. #horse #london #fyp #londontiktok #horselife #horseriding #news ♬ Solitude - ￥ves

Shortly after these videos went viral, conspiracy theorists began speculating that they were a sign of bad things to come, specifically in relation to King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis.

This powerful imagery yesterday is Game of Thrones symbolic



In the old days, a riderless white horse (drenched here in its own blood) was news of a death coming



If true, the fact this is a Household Cavalry horse running through London doesn't bode well for King Charles pic.twitter.com/VslFnwCtYW — Advocate For Britney (@TSBrit114) April 25, 2024

It feels as though netizens have definitely decided that King Charles is hiding something—whatever that might be.