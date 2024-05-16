Culture
>

Internet culture

King Charles’ first official portrait since coronation inspires conspiracy theories about satanic links

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 16, 2024 at 11:50 AM

Reading time: 1 minute

King Charles’ first official portrait since coronation inspires conspiracy theories about satanic links

On Tuesday 14 May 2024, an official portrait of King Charles III was unveiled during a lavish ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Created by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo, the image depicts King Charles in the uniform of the Welsh Guards with a butterfly about to land on his shoulder, and let’s just say that it’s really giving ‘red’. While one side of the internet have focused on commending Yeo for his excellent work, the other side has come to the conclusion that the portrait has some serious satanic symbolism.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the portrait, just imagine King Charles bathed in fiery red shades. I’m no art genius but I do slightly get where netizens are coming from—it’s not exactly the most inviting of images.

The portrait, commissioned in 2020, involved four sittings that lasted approximately an hour long each. Yeo noted that the King was always in “good spirits” and had a “great sense of humour,” as reported by the BBC.

One user re-shared the portrait and stated: “King Charles III just revealed a portrait of himself yesterday and it is about as demonic and satanic as you can imagine. This isn’t too shocking, if you consider the bloodlines of the Royal Family go back directly to Vlad The Impaler.”

Now, interestingly enough, this isn’t the first conspiracy theory regarding King Charles that’s hit the media recently. A few weeks ago, five military horses charged across central London after being spooked by building work during a routine training exercise. Videos that were circulated across social media saw at least two of the horses badly injured and covered in blood.

@screenshothq

Five people have been injured after two horses bolted and ran loose through central London. One of the horses can be seen covered in what appears to be blood. At least one soldier was hurt after a spooked horse smashed into cars on Buckingham Palace Road. Pictures also show an injured man lying on the floor on Fleet Street. They have now been caught by police. In a statement, police said: “At around 8.40am, we were called about horses that had become loose and were travelling through the City. Our officers have contained two horses on the highway near Limehouse. We’re waiting for an army horse box to collect the horses and transport them to veterinary care.” Pictures and videos of the horses were shared on social media, one of which showed a black 4x4 with blue lights following the animals. #horse #london #fyp #londontiktok #horselife #horseriding #news

♬ Solitude - ￥ves

Shortly after these videos went viral, conspiracy theorists began speculating that they were a sign of bad things to come, specifically in relation to King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis.

It feels as though netizens have definitely decided that King Charles is hiding something—whatever that might be.

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirms

By Charlie Sawyer

Conspiracy theorists fear for King Charles’ safety after white bloody horse spotted in central London

By Alma Fabiani

Conspiracy theorists believe Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh is ex Elon Musk’s love child

Keep On Reading

By Alma Fabiani

Conspiracy theorists believe Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh is ex Elon Musk’s love child

By Abby Amoakuh

Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s secret Hawaiian apocalypse bunker and the doomsday conspiracy behind it

By Abby Amoakuh

Meghan Markle joins tradwife influencer trend with new brand American River Orchard

By Abby Amoakuh

Kieran Culkin cringes as co-star Julie Delpy says she wishes she was African American

By Charlie Sawyer

Michelle Troconis found guilty of conspiring with late boyfriend to murder his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Percy Hynes White speaks out after Netflix confirmed that he won’t return for Wednesday season 2

By Charlie Sawyer

2023 was Jeremy Allen White’s year. Why? Because being committed to the job is sexy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Bianca Censori and why is her controversial family worried about Kanye West?

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Eugenio Casnighi, the model who got fired from the 2024 Met Gala for being too hot?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tom Holland has ultimate rizz, Zendaya just confirmed it

By Abby Amoakuh

Grand Theft Auto 6 leak reveals game’s first female protagonist and a glimpse into franchise’s future

By Charlie Sawyer

This Saltburn-inspired cocktail containing Jacob Elordi’s bathwater is going viral on TikTok. Ew

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Kylie Jenner broke? New conspiracy theory suggests the billionaire might be out of cash

By Charlie Sawyer

Timothée Chalamet finally addresses Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez feud in TMZ video

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Glover’s Mr & Mrs Smith TV show has got people gagging

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

From gen Z farming to pro-hybrid work, here are 3 ways the younger generation will impact 2024

By Abby Amoakuh

Nikki Haley pushes ahead of Ron DeSantis as Chris Christie drops out of presidential race

By Alma Fabiani

Travis Scott caught spray painting over John McEnroe’s Hall of Fame plaque

By Charlie Sawyer

A guide on how to save on your energy bills after CEO of British Gas owner admits he can’t justify his £4.5M salary

By Abby Amoakuh

Oklahoma State Senator Dusty Deevers to criminalise watching porn with penalties of up to 20 years in prison