Nara Smith and Erewhon launch a $23 Wellness from Scratch smoothie. A must try for tradwives?

It girl Nara Smith, who built a social media empire from scratch, has followed in the footsteps of pop culture icons like Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lori Harvey with her very own Erewhon smoothie collaboration. And to honour the exciting new partnership, Smith starred in a very on-brand TikTok video, in which the model and content creator prepared the drink dressed in full glam, to soft piano music.
Fans had suspected that a partnership was in the works ever since November 2024. The amateur chef had been spotted at an Erewhon location behind the counter, chatting to the staff about their fabulous array of smoothies.
So, for the true fans, who are clued into every rumour surrounding their idol, this should hardly come as a surprise.
The yellow smoothie, which is roughly 600 millilitres large, is aptly named “Wellness from Scratch” in nod to Smith’s viral videos.
The ingredients include probiotics and collagen (to please the yoga and pilates crowds), banana, mango, lemon, and more. Unsurprisingly, the drink is pricey since the upscale and all-organic grocery chain also has a brand to maintain.
On the store’s website the drink is currently listed for a whopping $23. I suppose, why not squeeze your bank balance along with the fruit. Why not give your wallet a detox too? One expensive sip at a time…
Needless to say that this little piece of luxury is not exactly affordable for the majority of Smith’s following. However, neither are a lot of the other upscale brands she has collaborated with in the past, such as Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Chanel and Tory Burch.
Let’s be honest: snapping up this $23 smoothie is as far-fetched as preparing an entire gourmet meal from scratch. So, I suppose that the joy will be more in watching with envy and fascination rather than actually indulging in something that will bankrupt you for the week.