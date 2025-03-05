Nara Smith and Erewhon launch a $23 Wellness from Scratch smoothie. A must try for tradwives?

After months of rumours about a potential collaboration, Smith is following in the footsteps of pop culture icons like Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lori Harvey with her very own Erewhon smoothie.

66443

It girl Nara Smith, who built a social media empire from scratch, has followed in the footsteps of pop culture icons like Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lori Harvey with her very own Erewhon smoothie collaboration. And to honour the exciting new partnership, Smith starred in a very on-brand TikTok video, in which the model and content creator prepared the drink dressed in full glam, to soft piano music.

@erewhonmarket The Wellness from Scratch by Nara Smith @Nara Smith Nara’s signature smoothie is fortified with organic grass-fed Kefir for probiotics, Vanilla Collagen for skin, bone, & joint health, and Camu Camu for your dose of Vitamin C. Blended with organic tropical produce, bright lemon, and a touch of mint. INGREDIENTS: - MALK Organic Almond Milk @MALK Organics - GrassFed Organic Plain Kefir @Lifeway Kefir - Copina Co. Citrus Blossom Sea Moss Refresher Drink @copina co - Nate's Organic Honey @Nature Nate’s - Organic Mango, Pineapple, Banana Lemon, Orange Juice - Vanilla Collagen, Coconut Cream - Organic Turmeric, Camu Camu, Mint Erewhon is proud to support @Save the Children US , the nonprofit that empowers children around the world through health, education, and safety programs. *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These statements and the products of this company are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. ♬ Romantic Classical Piano Solo - FREDERIC BOUCHAL

Fans had suspected that a partnership was in the works ever since November 2024. The amateur chef had been spotted at an Erewhon location behind the counter, chatting to the staff about their fabulous array of smoothies.

So, for the true fans, who are clued into every rumour surrounding their idol, this should hardly come as a surprise.

Nara Smith spotted at Erewhon is fueling

rumors of upcoming smoothie collab 😂 will be interesting to see what ingredients go into it if true… since they won’t be from “scratch” cuz each brand pays like $30k to be part of one 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/EVtqybxQCj — Andrea (@iiiitsandrea) November 4, 2024

The yellow smoothie, which is roughly 600 millilitres large, is aptly named “Wellness from Scratch” in nod to Smith’s viral videos.

The ingredients include probiotics and collagen (to please the yoga and pilates crowds), banana, mango, lemon, and more. Unsurprisingly, the drink is pricey since the upscale and all-organic grocery chain also has a brand to maintain.

On the store’s website the drink is currently listed for a whopping $23. I suppose, why not squeeze your bank balance along with the fruit. Why not give your wallet a detox too? One expensive sip at a time…

Nara Smith has collaborated with Erewhon on the Wellness From Scratch Smoothie! ($23) pic.twitter.com/HqSBpf4Pe8 — 🏁 (@concertleaks) March 4, 2025

Needless to say that this little piece of luxury is not exactly affordable for the majority of Smith’s following. However, neither are a lot of the other upscale brands she has collaborated with in the past, such as Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Chanel and Tory Burch.

Let’s be honest: snapping up this $23 smoothie is as far-fetched as preparing an entire gourmet meal from scratch. So, I suppose that the joy will be more in watching with envy and fascination rather than actually indulging in something that will bankrupt you for the week.