Will Nara Smith’s alleged Trump vote mark the end of her tradwife influence?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Nov 11, 2024 at 01:33 PM

The entire internet is currently spiralling after finding out that influencer Nara Smith and her husband Lucky Blue Smith are Donald Trump supporters. Smith taking on the role of head tradwife on TikTok wasn’t enough of a hint for netizens. It’s Smith’s husband specifically who is in the hot seat right now after a Reddit post on the r/Fauxmoi subreddit brought receipts allegedly showing screenshots of Smith reposting a pro-Trump video by right-wing activist Scott Presler and even following conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Instagram.

While some fans were genuinely surprised (we’re side-eyeing that reaction), others were quick to note that they’d already connected the dots, pointing to the Smiths’ whole trad life aesthetic, Lucky’s Mormon background, and Smith’s steady stream of “wholesome” content. Maybe those aprons and home-cooked casseroles weren’t just for the vibes after all?

@celebrity.newsssss

#narasmith #luckybluesmith #trumpsupporters

♬ original sound - Joseph
@mxceej

i absolutely beg some of you to get some media literacy and frankly, common sense #narasmith #election

♬ original sound - otulP

Is tradwife content hiding a political agenda?

While Nara Smith didn’t create the tradwife trend, she definitely invigorated and popularised it for a Gen Z audience. For anyone who’s slightly confused as to what the tradwife lifestyle is, let me explain. It’s all about embracing ‘traditional’ values, being the ‘good wife,’ putting on a pretty dress, and making dinner before hubby gets home. And yes, it’s as retro as it sounds. And of course, Smith isn’t alone, there are a number of other influencers who have grown extensive followings online by embracing this aesthetic—Estee Williams and Ballerina Farm are two that come to mind.

It’s no surprise that people have started questioning whether there’s more to these videos than freshly baked bread and cute aprons. Many fans feel that these ‘traditional family values’ posts have quietly laid the groundwork for right-wing ideology to tiptoe into the social media sphere. One TikTok user summed it up: “Blue didn’t vote against his wife, right? He might have voted against your right, but Nara is a rich woman, married into the bourgeoisie. If need be, they’ll throw money at the problem, put her in a private jet, and take her anywhere to get healthcare. You and her are nowhere near the same boat. She is not your sister; your neighbour is.”

@sofiamsd

#narasmith #luckybluesmith #tradwife #marxist #marxism #marxistleninist

♬ The Revolution Will Not Be Televised - Gil Scott-Heron

All this surfaced just as Trump snagged the White House for another four years. And with both the Senate and the House of Representatives leaning red, it’s looking like a tough road ahead for women’s rights, especially around abortion. Just a year ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, sending shockwaves across the nation as access to safe abortion became restricted or banned in multiple states.

@elysiaberman

I’ve BEEN saying Nara and Lucky were Trumpies but Scout Dixon West shocked me. #fashion #fashiontrends #americana #quietluxury #oldmoney #oldmoneyaesthetic #scoutdixonwest #narasmith #tradwife

♬ original sound - elysiaberman

Is Nara Smith secretly a right-wing content creator?

Nara Smith has attempted to address the controversy in the past. In a British GQ interview, the influencer explained how she shares homemaking and family-centred content as “inspiration,” for others, not because she’s pushing an agenda. But people aren’t exactly buying it. When you’re consistently posting this tradwife, wholesome, 1950s-flashback content while also allegedly supporting politicians who champion conservative, often anti-LGBTQIA+ values, viewers are bound to start asking questions.

@toma.louu

Nara Smith & Lucky Blue allegedly being trump supporters actually makes so much sense to me ngl 🤷🏾‍♀️ @toma #greenscreen #narasmith #luckybluesmith #trump #creatorsearchinsights #mormon #momtok #narasmith #Ids #Idschurch #ballerinafarm #mormons #mormontiktok #utah #trad #tradwife #secretlivesofmormonwives

♬ original sound - toma
@imaflop6

Yeah….I don’t even know why im surprised #narasmith #luckybluesmith

♬ get out - auxmit☆

The criticism here isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about privilege and whether influencers are aware of the implications of what they promote. With the Smiths potentially hiding an entire and integral side of their personal moral values, it’s hard for people not to question what exactly they’re trying to sell to their fans.

