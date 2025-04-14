Politics
Belgian court lets convicted rapist go free so he can become a gynaecologist

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Apr 14, 2025 at 01:20 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

A medical student in Belgium, who was found guilty of raping a woman after a Halloween party, has avoided jail time, with the judge citing his youth and a “promising career” as a gynaecologist as key reasons for the lenient ruling.

The 24-year-old, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed in Belgian media, was convicted of raping a woman after taking her back to his student accommodation under the pretence of helping her. The attack occurred in November 2023 following a night out at a student bar.

According to statements provided to the court, the victim had become visibly unwell and was unable to stand on her own. “She stumbled and needed support to prevent her from falling,” her lawyer told the court. It remains unclear whether she had been drugged, but the court confirmed that she was in no state to give consent.

Despite acknowledging that the assault was “serious and unacceptable,” the court in Leuven chose not to impose a custodial sentence. Instead, the man received a suspended sentence, allowing him to walk free without serving time behind bars. Instead of jail time, the defendant was asked to pay €3,800 in damages, according to The Brussels Times.

“It is undeniable that he crossed the line of what is acceptable,” the judge said. “But he is still young. A prison sentence would make it difficult for him to pursue his future as a gynaecologist.” The irony is not lost on any of us.

The decision has triggered widespread outrage, both within Belgium and internationally. Critics argue that the ruling sends a dangerous message: that personal ambition and talent can serve as a shield against accountability for serious crimes like rape.

Interestingly, public trust in Belgium’s legal and political systems was already fragile, and this ruling only deepened concerns. According to the 2023 Eurobarometer on Corruption, 62 per cent of Belgians believe corruption is widespread in their country, while just 1 per cent think it’s non-existent. Political parties, elected officials, and public institutions were seen as most likely to abuse their power or accept bribes.

Critics argue that this latest ruling is not an isolated incident, but rather a symptom of a justice system where privilege and power shield perpetrators from real consequences.

Social media has erupted in protest, with many users expressing disbelief and anger at the court’s priorities. Although we cannot share the perpetrator’s identity due to legal restrictions, multiple users have already begun circulating it online.

This shocking case comes not long after the horrific death of Sanda Dia, a 20-year-old student, whose terrible end shocked the whole country. Dia, a Black university student, tragically died after being subjected to brutal hazing by members of a student fraternity, the Reuzegom fraternity at KU Leuven. After hours of being physically and verbally degraded, forced to drink fish oil and swallow a goldfish, and held inside a freezing pool, the student went into cardiac arrest and later died due to multiple organ failure.

The incident sparked national outrage, yet the privileged group of students responsible for Dia’s death were only required to pay a maximum of $400 in damages and were sentenced to community service. Today, many of them have gone on to work in prestigious practices, the majority as lawyers and doctors.


On the other hand, YouTuber, Nathan Vangerunst or as he’s also known, Acid 2, who was the individual responsible for revealing the identities of those involved—after discovering that Belgian media were actively protecting their killers—was sentenced to three months in prison for cyberstalking and ordered to pay €20,000 in damages.

In regards to the harrowing rape case, calls are growing for reforms to prevent “future potential” from being used as a mitigating factor in sentencing for violent crimes. Critics stress that justice systems must prioritise the rights and well-being of victims, not the aspirations of their abusers.

As the public backlash intensifies, questions continue to mount about how courts evaluate harm, responsibility, and fairness, and what message this case sends to victims of sexual violence across Europe and beyond.

