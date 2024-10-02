Politics
Multiple defendants accused of sexually assaulting Gisèle Pelicot claim they were the real victims

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Oct 2, 2024 at 01:09 PM

The mass rape trial of Gisèle Pelicot has embedded itself in the social-political fabric of France and become a watershed moment in which the country is now contemplating its definition of consent and measures to protect citizens from gender-based violence.

Pelicot’s pivotal decision to open her case to the public has also allowed for an examination of the complicated dynamics that typically keep women from reporting abuse, more specifically victim-blaming, a general disbelief in allegations of assault, and the normalisation of sexual violence.

A mix of these common defences became glaringly obvious when the alleged perpetrators started framing themselves as—wait for it—the real victims of this case.

Who is Gisèle Pelicot?

In case you haven’t heard of Gisèle Pelicot and the historic trial that is taking place in France right now, here is a refresher: Pelicot was allegedly assaulted by 72 different men between 2011 and 2020 while unconscious in her family home.

Although she experienced unexplained memory lapses and gynaecological problems for years, Pelicot told the authorities she had been unaware of the alleged rapes until police found images on her then-husband Dominique Pelicot’s computer and told her.

Dominique Pelicot has now admitted to drugging her with sedatives and anti-anxiety medication to render her unconscious, as well as recruiting men in online chatrooms to rape her with his “permission” between 2011 and 2020 at their home in the south of France. The victim’s former husband also participated in the rapes.

However, there is still the matter of the 50 other men who could be identified and are currently standing trial on charges of rape. Each of them is currently facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted. It’s no exaggeration to say that this case has sent shockwaves through France and captured a global audience, who are now hoping for a sense of justice and retribution in this generation-defining case. Unsurprisingly, none of the defendants are willing to confess.

Moreover, some of the alleged perpetrators have denied the accusations, claiming that Dominique “manipulated” them.

“I was manipulated,” Fabien S stated, similarly to Joan K, who claimed: “Yes, there was manipulation.” “I’ve been fooled, that’s for sure,” Jacques C noted, further denying the allegations.

Hugues M almost sounded a little heartbroken: “I trusted too much.”

Most shockingly, however, was Husamettin D’s statement who argued that: “We fell into a trap,” and affirmed that: “Yes, I’m a victim.” That one was actually difficult to write. Some of these men argued that they’ve made an error of judgement, or thought she was drunk or pretending to be asleep and complicit.

If rape apology was a theatre play, I’d be handing out flowers for all these masterful and Oscar-worthy performances.

According to investigators in the case, they were able to uncover communication with some of the alleged perpetrators by Pelicot’s husband through a messaging website commonly used by criminals. Records outlined how he had invited men to sexually abuse his wife. Given the site’s extensive links to criminal activity and fraught reputation, the French authorities shut it down earlier this year.

“These men are degenerates,” Pelicot said in regards to the defendant’s recent statements. “They committed rape… When they see a woman sleeping on her bed, no one thought to ask themselves a question? Don’t they have brains?” Valid question, I have to say.

