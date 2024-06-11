Technology
>

AI

Apple’s iOS 18 update dubbed cheater’s paradise by worried iPhone users. Why is everyone panicking?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Jun 11, 2024 at 01:21 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Apple’s iOS 18 update dubbed cheater’s paradise by worried iPhone users. Why is everyone panicking?

One of the new tools, included in Tech giant Apple’s latest iOS 18 update, is causing quite a stir online, with social media users divided over a feature that some have it rebranded as a ‘cheater’s paradise’.

The new feature, allowing iPhone users to hide or lock apps on their home screens, has sparked a heated debate. On one side, some netizens have praised the feature as a practical tool for privacy. On the other hand, there are also users who think that the tool is equivalent to a gift-wrapped package for those with the slyest intentions among us.

Apple’s announcement about iOS 18, unveiled on 10 June 2024, stated: “iOS 18 gives users even more control with tools to manage who can see their apps, how contacts are shared, and how their iPhone connects to accessories.” Sounds pretty straightforward, right?

Apple proudly touted the new ability to lock and hide apps, aiming to keep sensitive information away from prying eyes. The update promises to help users protect their banking apps, keep kids from running up Amazon bills, and ensure personal data stays private. But, let’s be honest, it doesn’t take a genius to see how this could be a dream come true for anyone looking to keep secrets from their partner, for example.

@ijustine

Locking and hiding apps coming in iOS 18 #wwdc

♬ original sound - iJustine

“When an app is locked or hidden, content like messages or emails inside the app is hidden from search, notifications, and other places across the system,” Apple explained during the demo. While this is great news for parents wanting to hide certain apps from their kids, it’s also a potential game-changer for those looking to conceal more ‘suspicious activities.

As expected, social media has been buzzing with reactions. One TikTok user wrote: “Someone at Apple is CHEATING, cheating.” Another chimed in, “iOS 18 update lets you lock a specific app… Apple is making it way too easy to hide your suspicious activities lmao.”

One especially excitable netizen wrote: “iOS18 is a sneaky link’s update… You can hide apps and they aren’t even visible on search. Can hide apps and lock them with Face ID. Hidden apps are in the app library but won’t show unless your Face ID unlocks it. Sneaky link summer.”

It’s clear that while Apple’s intentions might have been pure, the execution has opened Pandora’s box of possibilities—many of which have users laughing, but also a bit concerned.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk had plenty to say about Apple’s latest move. Apparently, another feature set to be embedded in the upcoming iOS update is a collaboration with OpenAI. Musk didn’t hold back, stating, “It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security and privacy! Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

Apple will also add a new feature that allows you to create an emoji for any occasion. This AI-powered feature is called Genmoji.

So, as we await the full rollout of iOS 18 on 13 June, it’s safe to say that iPhone users will be exploring these new features with a mix of excitement and caution. Whether you’re a parent trying to keep your kids from emptying your bank account, or someone with, shall we say, more clandestine motives, the new update is sure to shake things up.

Popular Reads

By Ralph Pritchard

Apple Screen Shame: impulses and how to handle them

By Louis Shankar

Apple launches Apple Arcade, leaving us wondering, is it time to ‘unsubscribe’?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to fight each other. No, we’re not joking 

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to fight each other. No, we’re not joking 

By Alma Fabiani

All the terrifying AI videos made using OpenAI’s Sora so far

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

As more US Open players complain about weed smell on the court, the source remains a mystery

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Where is P Diddy? His private jet’s tracking suggests he’s fled the US

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Man who attacked Las Vegas judge in viral video charged with her attempted murder

By Fleurine Tideman

Revving my engines: Can women find F1 drivers sexy and simultaneously enjoy the sport?

By Bianca Borissova

Bunny, cat, fox, boy, girl: What type of pretty are you? Unpacking TikTok’s latest beauty obsession

By Fleurine Tideman

I’m still not over… 7 minutes in heaven

By Jack Ramage

We spoke to the viral Oompa Loompa girl about the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience

By Alma Fabiani

All the terrifying AI videos made using OpenAI’s Sora so far

By Abby Amoakuh

Lesbian couple told by GP to sleep with a man if they want to have a baby

By Abby Amoakuh

Newly leaked documents suggest Putin is ready to start World War 3

By Charlie Sawyer

American Airlines blames 9-year-old girl for not detecting flight attendant’s hidden bathroom camera

By Charlie Sawyer

Jennifer Coolidge thanks evil gays during Emmy Awards 2024 acceptance speech

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Report reveals psychiatric hospital allegedly forced patients to reuse menstrual pads for days

By Charlie Sawyer

TikToker Cliff Tan shares his tips on how to feng shui your room for love ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Abby Amoakuh

Crunchy, silky, scrunchie and almond moms: What’s behind TikTok’s latest parenting craze?

By Malavika Pradeep

Long Furby trend: Why these elongated toys are going viral

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From viral Boiler Room sessions to Ibiza residencies, DJ duo Prospa are only getting started

By Charlie Sawyer

New York Mayor supports conspiracy theory on why all pro-Palestine student protestors have the same tent