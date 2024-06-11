Apple’s iOS 18 update dubbed cheater’s paradise by worried iPhone users. Why is everyone panicking?

A controversial new feature that allows apps to be locked and hidden from view has already been rebranded as a “cheater’s paradise.”

One of the new tools, included in Tech giant Apple’s latest iOS 18 update, is causing quite a stir online, with social media users divided over a feature that some have it rebranded as a ‘cheater’s paradise’.

The new feature, allowing iPhone users to hide or lock apps on their home screens, has sparked a heated debate. On one side, some netizens have praised the feature as a practical tool for privacy. On the other hand, there are also users who think that the tool is equivalent to a gift-wrapped package for those with the slyest intentions among us.

On the apple update you can hide and lock apps, and they won’t even come up if you search words in the search bar. Apple is a cheater’s paradise. That’s sick. 😭 — 🤭 (@_RichieDinero) June 10, 2024

Apple’s announcement about iOS 18, unveiled on 10 June 2024, stated: “iOS 18 gives users even more control with tools to manage who can see their apps, how contacts are shared, and how their iPhone connects to accessories.” Sounds pretty straightforward, right?

Apple proudly touted the new ability to lock and hide apps, aiming to keep sensitive information away from prying eyes. The update promises to help users protect their banking apps, keep kids from running up Amazon bills, and ensure personal data stays private. But, let’s be honest, it doesn’t take a genius to see how this could be a dream come true for anyone looking to keep secrets from their partner, for example.

“When an app is locked or hidden, content like messages or emails inside the app is hidden from search, notifications, and other places across the system,” Apple explained during the demo. While this is great news for parents wanting to hide certain apps from their kids, it’s also a potential game-changer for those looking to conceal more ‘suspicious activities.

As expected, social media has been buzzing with reactions. One TikTok user wrote: “Someone at Apple is CHEATING, cheating.” Another chimed in, “iOS 18 update lets you lock a specific app… Apple is making it way too easy to hide your suspicious activities lmao.”

One especially excitable netizen wrote: “iOS18 is a sneaky link’s update… You can hide apps and they aren’t even visible on search. Can hide apps and lock them with Face ID. Hidden apps are in the app library but won’t show unless your Face ID unlocks it. Sneaky link summer.”

iOS18 is a sneaky link’s update..



You can hide apps and they aren’t even visible on search.



Can hide apps and lock with Face ID.



Hidden apps are in app library but won’t show unless your Face ID unlocks it.



Sneaky link summer pic.twitter.com/GUuXcMWHJG — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) June 10, 2024

It’s clear that while Apple’s intentions might have been pure, the execution has opened Pandora’s box of possibilities—many of which have users laughing, but also a bit concerned.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk had plenty to say about Apple’s latest move. Apparently, another feature set to be embedded in the upcoming iOS update is a collaboration with OpenAI. Musk didn’t hold back, stating, “It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security and privacy! Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

Apple will also add a new feature that allows you to create an emoji for any occasion. This AI-powered feature is called Genmoji.

It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!



Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

So, as we await the full rollout of iOS 18 on 13 June, it’s safe to say that iPhone users will be exploring these new features with a mix of excitement and caution. Whether you’re a parent trying to keep your kids from emptying your bank account, or someone with, shall we say, more clandestine motives, the new update is sure to shake things up.