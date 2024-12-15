How shitposting and lo-fi aesthetics are winning Gen Z over

Fashion is undergoing serious changes, and we have the ever-tenacious Gen Z to thank for this shift. In the depths of the internet, Gen Zers are seeking realness, imperfections and relatability from the fashion overlords who control the inner sanctum. A vibe shift is happening as we move from the highly stylised, picture-perfect imagery we’ve come to associate with the industry towards something more unpolished, raw, and free. At a time when people are becoming increasingly attuned to the use of AI and weary of the curated, airbrushed perfection of traditional social media, this is making way for lo-fi, unpolished fashion content to take the spotlight.

What is lo-fi fashion?

Lo-fi’s socially-native fashion spin embraces an undone, nostalgic aesthetic, reminiscent of a time before filters and algorithms took over. Its rise to new heights proves there’s beauty in the unfiltered areas of digital spaces, appealing to the 26 per cent of Gen Z who prefer raw, imperfect content over a polished lifestyle.

Gen Z’s love affair with new nostalgia—whether it’s Polaroids, Y2K flip phones, or grainy camcorder videos—speaks volumes about their quiet rebellion against today’s hyper-polished digital culture. This isn’t just about aesthetics; it speaks to a generation of young people eager to redefine how they show up online.

The lo-fi aesthetic can be seen as a charming form of protest, celebrating the cracks in fashion’s facade as a reminder of what it feels like to be real. You don’t need a high-end camera or a degree in visual arts to craft something lo-fi and memorable—a smartphone and a can-do attitude are all that’s required. Linked to retro-futurism, it’s no coincidence that the same tech that captured childhood memories in the 90s and early 2000s has become a Gen Z muse. These tools are being reimagined as symbols of the future of fashion creativity, merging the past’s scrappy optimism with the limitless potential of the present.

Who are the brands leading the lo-fi movement?

For brands that are in tune with digital culture, the lo-fi shift makes perfect sense. Tech-literate and culture-first labels have been quick to react. The SKIMS x D&G video campaign had an unfocused, blurred edge. Balenciaga’s FW25 was shot on an iPhone by creative director Demna Gvasalia with a finger covering some of the shots. The entirety of Loewe’s FW24 campaign was also shot on an iPhone, and meme-heavy brands such as Praying tap into messy, lo-fi moments and early internet-era aesthetics. Prioritising substance over polish not only appeals to Gen Z’s desire for transparency but also redefines what it means to connect in the digital age—focusing on shared experience rather than aspirational envy.

What is shitposting, the new language of fashion marketing?

There’s an undeniable allure to the intentionally chaotic side of social media. It’s designed to make us feel something—confusion, amusement, or a vague sense of FOMO. This corner of the internet doesn’t take itself seriously; thriving on meta-references and insider jokes.

The latest manifestation of this in fashion? Embracing the lo-fi ethos through shitposting. It’s a mashup of irreverence, irony, and deliberate crudeness, celebrating the chaos rather than polishing it away. Think Addison Rae striking a pose for SSENSE—smoking a cigarette with her feet, decked out in a plastic tiara and a silver hot pants set. It’s an IYKYK parody of glamour, but it’s also weirdly aspirational.

Then there was the Marc Jacobs x Lil Uzi Vert campaign, a masterclass in lo-fi surrealism and Gen Z chaos. Shot in a mix of grainy, CCTV-style footage, Uzi is seen losing their cool over a dropped call. The deadpan humour is relatable, amplified by Uzi casually brandishing a Marc Jacobs Camo Jacquard Snapshot Bag as if it’s part of the meltdown itself. The vibe? Parts luxury and parts ridiculous. But this tongue-in-cheek self-awareness naturally taps into the humour, irony, and meme-heavy language of Gen Z digital culture, and that’s what makes it so successful.

The lo-fi fashion movement signals a larger cultural pushback against the unattainable standards and mental health pressures created by hyper-polished, overly stylised marketing. By grounding itself in real, unfiltered moments, fashion is reclaiming a sense of relatability and honesty. This democratisation of creativity is breaking down barriers, making fashion feel inclusive for a wider audience. It’s not just about clothing—it’s about fostering a connection that resonates with the masses, ushering in a new era of raw, approachable style that feels more human than ever.