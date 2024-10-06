What Disney, Netflix, and Uber are hiding in their Terms of Service

Image by Netflix

It’s a universal experience to mindlessly click ‘I agree’ to Terms and Conditions agreements, but do we actually know what we’re signing away? Let’s investigate.

62035

At this point, most of us will have become very accustomed to the concept of ticking a box that says ‘I agree to the Terms and Conditions’ without giving it so much as a thought. It’s an essential part of our digital lives, whether we’re doing it in order to hail an Uber, stream a show on Netflix, or shop on Amazon. But what if that simple, routine click could end up costing you your rights? Or, in some cases, maybe even your life?

In the wake of some alarming real-world legal cases, including a Disney World tragedy and an Uber near-fatality, I decided to dig deeper into what really lies behind the Terms of Service (ToS) agreements within major companies. With the help of ChatGPT, I analysed the ToS of four of the biggest digital platforms—Disney, Uber, Amazon, and Netflix—and what I found was both eye-opening and unsettling.

These agreements aren’t just made up of dense legal jargon. They are carefully crafted contracts that protect these companies, often at the expense of the consumer. What you might think of as harmless fine print could actually be documentation preventing you from suing for damages, forcing you into arbitration, or even stripping you of any real ownership over the content or products you’ve purchased.

Here’s all of the most shocking things I discovered, and why it should make you think twice before you check that box. Let’s get into it.

The Uber crash: When a ride becomes a legal nightmare

In a recent case, which occurred in March 2022, a couple experienced a horrifying car accident while riding in an Uber. The crash left Georgia and John McGinty with life-changing injuries, but when they tried to sue the car company, they hit a roadblock: the arbitration clause buried deep within Uber’s Terms of Service.

What’s an arbitration clause, you ask? Well, it’s a provision that many companies, including Uber, use to force disputes out of the courts and into private arbitration. Essentially, when you sign up for Uber, you agree that if something goes wrong (no matter how serious), you can’t take your case to court. Instead, you have to settle the matter through arbitration, a process that heavily favours the company. Uber even specifies the arbitration forum, which usually results in less compensation for victims than a court might award.

In the case of the McGinty couple, who suffered life-altering injuries, their hopes of holding Uber accountable for the accident were shattered by this hidden clause. They were left with a settlement that barely covered their medical bills, let alone the lasting impact of the crash—all because their daughter ordered a pizza through UberEats and unknowingly accepted the app’s terms and conditions.

“How would I ever remotely think that my ability to protect my constitutional rights to a trial would be waived by me ordering food?” the couple told the BBC.

The Disney World tragedy: How a streaming service protected the mouse

Remember when Jeffrey Piccolo filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Disney after his wife tragically passed away in 2023 due to a severe allergic reaction while dining at Disney World, Florida? Piccolo’s attempt to sue Disney for negligence was quickly derailed by a hidden clause in Disney’s terms of service. Piccolo discovered that when he signed up for Disney+, he had unknowingly agreed to limitations of liability, which prevented him from holding Disney accountable for most damages, even in devastating cases like wrongful death.

While Disney’s ToS is primarily tied to its streaming service, the company has skillfully written the fine print in such a way that extends those protections across many of its offerings, including its theme parks and resorts.

This kind of legal insulation isn’t just a theory, it’s based on real cases where individuals have been denied their right to sue, all due to the overwhelming power of these corporations’ ToS.

My investigation: The hidden dangers in terms of service

With ChatGPT’s help, I meticulously analysed the Terms of Service for Uber, Disney, Amazon, and Netflix, and here’s what I uncovered.

First up, let’s tackle the arbitration clause (an element included in Uber, Amazon, and Disney’s ToS). By simply agreeing to use these platforms or services, you’re effectively waiving your right to take the company to court if something goes wrong.

In almost every instance, arbitration skews in favour of the corporation, often leaving victims with significantly less compensation than they could have secured through a traditional court case.

Limitation of liability (Disney, Netflix, Amazon)

These clauses severely limit a company’s responsibility for any harm that occurs as a result of using their service. In the case of Disney, this can extend to physical incidents at their resorts, as I previously mentioned.

Data collection and privacy (Netflix, Amazon, Uber)

We’ve also learned that all four platforms collect extensive amounts of personal data, from your viewing habits to your location data, and often share this information with third parties. Their ToS agreements grant them sweeping rights to monitor your activity and sell or share that data without much oversight. While you may think you’re just hailing a ride or watching a movie, these companies are collecting valuable insights about your behaviour and preferences, which they can monetise or hand over to law enforcement upon request.

The Uber catastrophe

A young couple, Sarah and Jake, take an Uber late one night. Unfortunately, their driver runs a red light, causing a horrific accident. Sarah is left with life-threatening injuries, and Jake’s leg is amputated. When they try to sue Uber, they discover that by accepting Uber’s ToS, they waived their right to a trial by jury. Their only option is arbitration, and the arbitrator—a private firm regularly hired by Uber—awards them just a fraction of their medical costs. The couple is left financially devastated, their legal avenues cut off by the agreement they never read.

Disney’s deadly escape clause

You and your best friends decide to finally take that dream trip to Disneyland. After a long day of fun, you grab dinner at one of the park’s themed restaurants. Unbeknown to your group, one of your friends has a severe food allergy, and despite asking about ingredients, they suffer a fatal allergic reaction. Heartbroken, your friend’s family tries to sue Disney for negligence, only to discover that their daughter had previously agreed to the terms and conditions when signing up for Disney+. This included a limitation of liability that extends to the parks. The courts side with Disney, leaving the family without legal recourse, devastated and unable to seek justice for their loss.

The Amazon Prime product trap

Emily buys a fancy new blender from Amazon Prime. Excited to try it out, she uses it to prepare smoothies for her family. But after just a few uses, the blender explodes, causing a fire that destroys her kitchen. When she tries to hold Amazon accountable, she learns that because the product was sold by a third-party seller, Amazon’s TOS limits their liability. Worse, because she agreed to arbitration, she can’t sue for the damages caused by the defective product. After a lengthy arbitration process, she’s awarded a pitiful amount—far less than the cost of repairing her kitchen.

These chilling scenarios may be fictional, but they’re not far from reality. Companies like Uber, Disney, Netflix, and Amazon have designed their Terms of Service agreements to shield themselves from liability, often at the expense of their users. From mandatory arbitration to limitation of liability clauses, these contracts strip consumers of fundamental rights, all with the click of a button.

Next time you’re asked to agree to Terms and Conditions, think carefully about what you’re doing. You may be signing away more than you realise, and in the event of a tragedy or dispute, that decision could come back to haunt you.

The lesson here is clear: read the fine print. It might just save you from a legal nightmare.