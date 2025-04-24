Culture
Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs turns off comments amid Chris Hughes romance rumours

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 24, 2025 at 12:36 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

JoJo Siwa, who infamously credited herself with inventing the gay pop genre, has been on quite the emotional ride since she entered the UK Celebrity Big Brother house. The singer and entertainer first shocked audiences when she openly questioned her gender identity during a thought-provoking and raw monologue. And this week, as rumours started to circulate that her relationship with castmate Chris Hughes was a little bit more than just platonic, Siwa shared that she didn’t identify as a lesbian anymore. Instead, the ‘Karma’ singer decided to adopt the broad-ranging umberella term ‘queer.’

@indigoreports

JoJo Siwa reveals she is ‘no longer a lesbian’  #jojosiwa #celebritybigbrother #cbb #bigbrother #realitytv #tv #fyp #chrishughes

♬ WTHELLY - Rob49

During the show’s livestream, viewers saw the 21-year-old open up to drag performer Danny Beard, saying: “I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean? I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realised: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,’ and I think that’s really cool.”

Then she shouted: “I’m switching letters! Fuck the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

Danny, who also identifies as queer, embrassed Siwa’s confession and joked: “And you know that British people love a queue!”

Notably, Siwa attached this new label amid widespread speculation that she and her CBB pal Chris Hughes were more than just close friends.

There has been a lot of flirtation coming from the Love Island alum that would indicate so. When Siwa asked the reality TV show star if he wanted spaghetti for dinner, he had a flirty countered: “Yeah, like Lady and the Tramp?” in the last episode.

Siwa’s response? She casually played it off, stating: “No, but we can have some together.” He agreed and called her his “darling.” “For you, absolutely anything,” he added, showing that the former Islander hasn’t lost his season three charm.

This kind of banter could be considered romantic and indicative of a deeper bond, especially now that Siwa has swapped the label on her sexuality to one that includes men. But then, of course, their would be the matter of her partner, content creator Kath Ebbs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kath Ebbs (@kathebbs)

@kathebbss

Someone had to break the news

♬ Too Little Too Late - JoJo

So far, Siwa has insisted that Ebbs wouldn’t be threatened by her “initimate friendship” with Hughes, or the fact that she has been sharing a bed with the 32 year-old Love Island hunk.

Yet, it’s been noted that Ebbs turned off the comments on her Instagram story posts, on top of rumours that they’ve been seen and recorded crying to the episodes. Ebbs also started posting less and less as the JoJo/Chris discourse grew…

@funny.shorts.8272

Kath Ebbs isn’t happy with what Chris Hughes said to JoJo Siwa in celebrity big brother. #cbb #celebritybigbrother #jojosiwa #chrishughes

♬ original sound - funny.Shorts.8272
@funny.shorts.8272

JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs are the talk of the town yet again because of everything going on in Celebrity Big Brother and because Kath was recently spotted. #celebritybigbrother #cbb #jojosiwa

♬ original sound - funny.Shorts.8272

Could there be trouble in paradise? Was there a secret breakup in the past few weeks? Are Siwa and Hughes about the exit the villa but enter each other’s hearts?

Both stars maintain that their relationship is purely platonic, so for now fans are solely going off flirtatious vibes and mostly one-sided pick up lines.

But if something happens, we will keep you posted.

