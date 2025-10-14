Did Katy Perry just confirm relationship with ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau?

Images courtesy of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau on Instagram

Katy Perry seemingly confirms relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on stage at her gig in London.

68944

Every so often, we’re blessed with a celeb relationship where worlds collide, where it feels like a novelty. Couples like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Wicked’s Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, or even the all-American Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The pairs that have you asking, how do they work?

That’s what we’re thinking when it comes to the supposed relationship between ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Rumours that the pair are together have spiralled over the past few months, and now Perry has seemingly confirmed their blossoming love on stage at her London concert.

Reports that they’re dating began back in July of this year. TMZ published photos of Perry and Trudeau on a dinner date in Canada, even sharing extra details that they had cocktails and lobster at “a swanky restaurant in Montreal.” Since then, the rumour mill has continued to turn, and this weekend, pictures went viral of the two making out on Perry’s yacht in California.

Daily Mail UK released photos of Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kissing on Katy’s yacht in California. pic.twitter.com/I1SD7KvwpM — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) October 11, 2025

While the images are pretty much proof enough, Perry also seemed to give a nod of confirmation to the pair’s relationship at a recent gig.

Katy Perry seemingly confirms relationship with ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at London gig

The ‘Firework’ singer was performing at the O2 Arena in London on Monday, and she told the crowd: “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

Later in the show, Perry received an engagement proposal from a fan on stage, as seen in footage shared by The Sun, to which she replied: “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.” Does this mean things have taken a step in seriousness between her and Trudeau?

Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife Sophie Grégoire posts ‘moving on’ Instagram video

The two have a fair string of exes in tow, though. Perry was in a relationship with Orlando Bloom from 2016, with the two announcing their separation in July of this year. She was also married to Russell Brand for just over a year from 2010 to 2011.

And Trudeau married ex-wife Sophie Grégoire in 2005, and they spent 18 years together before splitting back in 2023. Now, she has taken to Instagram to seemingly hint at moving on following those pictures and the news from Perry’s gig. In a recent video, she said: “The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, time asks us to not cling to them. And yet we do, I do, because to hold on feels safer than to let go.”

Grégoire continued: “Love was never about possession. It was always about presence, the present moment. And when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson, for the way a single smile can echo across a lifetime. Sometimes we forget that nothing we love was ever meant to be kept. Maybe love’s deepest teaching is this—to stand open-hearted in the face of impermanence, to honour what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us where no loss can erase it. That is love’s endurance. That is what carries us forward.”

It seems even celebrities can’t help themselves from posting cryptic messages on socials after you find out your ex is with someone new for the first time post-break-up. And whether the colliding worlds of the pop star and the political figure will make for a good relationship, time will tell.