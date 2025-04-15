Blue Origin faces backlash from celebrities and netizens for sending Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez to space

With Katy Perry kissing the ground, Lauren Sánchez delivering empowerment speeches in a ‘spicy’ flight suit, and real scientists getting sidelined, Blue Origin’s latest launch has sparked a heated debate among celebrity and netizens.

On Monday 14 April 2025, Katy Perry blasted off into space aboard Blue Origin’s latest flight, marking the first all-female space crew in over sixty years. Joining her on this high-profile mission were Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Amazon founder and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos, journalist and TV presenter Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, the iconic former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

But despite the mission’s historic significance, not everyone was celebrating.

While many applauded the inclusion of groundbreaking women like Nguyen and Bowe—both widely respected for their work in science, activism, and public service—the presence of pop star Perry and Sánchez sparked immediate backlash. From Instagram stories to morning talk shows, critics questioned everything from the mission’s purpose to the jaw-dropping cost of the 11-minute joyride.

We have a world where rational people can't talk about the future without admitting it's likely to be extremely bleak but don't worry, you still get to watch a bunch of obscenely rich people having fun in outer space https://t.co/iFyowHWZ1P — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) April 14, 2025

A Billion-dollar stage for an ego trip?

According to Pocketmags, the cost of a single Blue Origin seat ranges between $64 and $88 million. Multiply that by six, and you’re looking at a price tag somewhere between $384 million and $528 million—just for a few minutes in suborbital space.

Many saw this mission less as a milestone for women in STEM and more as a PR stunt for the ultra-privileged.

Actor Olivia Munn didn’t mince words when she brought up the topic on Today with Jenna and Friends: “I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. I mean… it’s so much money to go to space, and there’s people who can’t even afford eggs.”

The Dark Phoenix actor added, “Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous.”

Emily Ratawosky and Olivia Wilde criticise the Blue Origin mission

Emily Ratajkowski also wasn’t shy about sharing her thoughts either, calling out the mission’s environmental hypocrisy: “That space mission this morning, that’s a big show. Like, you say you care about Mother Earth, and you’re going to space in a ship built and funded by a company that’s destroying the planet, for like 4 minutes?!?”

Olivia Wilde also joined the online chatter by reposting a meme from publication Betches on Instagram, featuring Katy Perry in her spaceflight gear with the caption:

“A billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess.”

Katy Perry kissed the ground and the Internet had thoughts

Katy Perry made her grand exit from the Blue Origin capsule with a flower in hand, a sweet nod to her daughter Daisy, who was watching from the crowd with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Oh, and Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner were there too (because of course they were). Naturally, some netizens were quick to joke that the whole thing was just a teaser for the next episode of The Kardashians. Space suits, but make it Hulu.

The Kardashians at the Blue Origins launch. Now how will they turn this into money making event? #BlueOrigin #Space pic.twitter.com/5wFC7hELq9 — Wise Latinas Linked (@wiselatinaslink) April 14, 2025

This Blue Origin launch feels like a weird fever dream. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are acting as commentators. Oprah crying. Katy Perry and Gayle Kingare up in space. But it was underwhelming and short. Am I high right now? — chanél desirée 🫀❤️‍🔥 (@thebpdcrisis) April 14, 2025

But it was what she did next that truly set the internet ablaze: the pop star dropped to her knees and kissed the ground as if she’d just returned from a six-month mission to the moon. It was 11 minutes girl.

"WHYS SHE KISSING THE GROUND.. YOUVE BEEN UP FOR 2 SECONDS" Girl she's been there for 10 years… now she's back to release KP4

The hitmaker katy perry is back! pic.twitter.com/nXvx4cxszH — Marshall (@itboybops) April 14, 2025

It was dramatic. It was memeable. It was very Katy.

Lauren Sánchez criticised for using Blue Origin flight as a vanity opportunity

Critics didn’t hold back when it came to Lauren Sánchez’s role in the mission—especially after she gave a heartfelt but heavily scrutinised speech about women’s empowerment in space. While Sánchez positioned the launch as a historic win for girls in STEM, many saw it as little more than high-altitude PR.

One viral post captured the sentiment bluntly: “The promotion of Lauren Sanchez’s vanity space flight while NASA fires its chief scientist, Katherine Calvin, and programs to encourage girls in STEM are decimated, is the nail in the coffin for celebrity feminism. Everyone involved in this stunt should be embarrassed.”

“The promotion of Lauren Sanchez’s vanity space flight while NASA fires its chief scientist, Katherine Calvin, and programs to encourage girls in STEM are decimated, is the nail in the coffin for celebrity feminism. Everyone involved in this stunt should be embarrassed.” https://t.co/Pz9OYILE3K — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) April 15, 2025

"Raise your hand if you agree: It’s ironic that Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez taking a ten-minute trip to “space” is being framed as a way to “inspire women” – while women who worked at NASA are being fired and erased from the agency’s website. 🙋🏻‍♂️" — Dana Dargos | Award-Winning Author (@dana_dargos) April 15, 2025

For many, the optics were hard to ignore: a billionaire’s partner delivering empowerment soundbites in a custom space suit, while real women in science are being pushed out of leadership and stripped of funding. What was pitched as progress started looking a lot like privilege in zero gravity.

Real icons overshadowed?

Among all the meme-making and media mockery, a quieter tension emerged: were the truly trailblazing women on this mission being overshadowed by celebrity flash?

Amanda Nguyen, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee and Time’s 2022 Woman of the Year, has made a profound impact on both national and global human rights. The 33-year-old played a pivotal role in drafting and passing the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, which was unanimously approved by Congress and signed into law by President Obama. Through her organisation, Rise, Nguyen has championed survivor rights and helped influence the United Nations to adopt international guidance on sexual assault evidence. The activist also helped spark the Stop Asian Hate movement, becoming a leading voice against anti-Asian violence and discrimination.

Aisha Bowe went from failing math in high school to becoming a NASA rocket scientist and now leads her own tech company, STEMBOARD. These are not women chasing headlines—they’re rewriting them.

Yet online discourse largely focused on Sánchez’s selfie skills—especially after the journalist and so-called philanthropist referred to the space uniform as “a little spicy.” Meanwhile, Perry was busy doing… Well, Perry things, which included floating around the cabin with flowers, butterfly prints, and what looked suspiciously like a not-so-subtle promo for her upcoming album.

Doing promo of your tour in actual space is actually on another level and so katy perry coded 😭 https://t.co/6MLhf4cUgx — $Ü$ĤÂŇƘ ( Hurry up tomorrow out now) (@LoseYourPower1) April 14, 2025

So, yes, after watching this, it’s clear: vanity is winning over true talent. Instead of celebrating real innovators and their groundbreaking work, the spotlight is reserved for those with the loudest PR machines. In the end, superficial fame is drowning out the voices that could actually change the world.