Jennifer Lawrence weighs in on The Summer I Turned Pretty love triangle, revealing she is Team Jeremiah

Image courtesy of Erika Doss/Prime Video

Jennifer Lawrence takes sides in the love triangle in The Summer I Turned Pretty, admitting she is Team Jeremiah. But of course she is, because Katniss chose her Jeremiah in The Hunger Games.

68918

The love triangle in The Summer I Turned Pretty has taken up a lot of headspace over the past few years. We’ve spoken about it, debated which Team we’re on, and watched as Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Lola Tung) battled her feelings for Fisher brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

The show’s finale aired in September, and fans finally got to see Belly and Conrad as endgame. But the love story isn’t over yet. The finale event in Paris saw creator and author Jenny Han announce The Summer I Turned Pretty: the movie, with Han promising there was “another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.”

We can all agree that we hope the love triangle is left in season three. But that doesn’t mean the Team Jeremiah versus Team Conrad battle is over.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson were discussing messy relationships while promoting their new film, Die, My Love, and of course, TSITP came up. Both actors have played in film series that centre around a “who will she choose?” love triangle storyline, so they have expert views. But which Team are they on?

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she is Team Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty

In an interview clip shared by Mubi, Lawrence calls for you to “rake her over the coals” as she admits that she’s Team Jeremiah. Lawrence says: “I have been ordered by all of my friends not to reveal this. I’m Team Jeremiah. I think that Conrad is toxic. Like he kind of liked her, but then he didn’t, and he left her hanging. And then for him to confess his love to her the night before her wedding is sick. I’m Team Jeremiah. Rake me over the coals.”

Pattinson looks pretty much aghast at her admission, although he says he has yet to watch the show. But, after all, Edward Cullen is the ‘Conrad’ in Twilight. The brooding and moody guy with a dark side. Whereas Jacob Black—Cullen’s opponent in the love triangle vying for Bella Swan’s attention—is the golden retriever, almost literally, the light and sunshine guy who would be ‘Jeremiah.’

Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad? Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson discuss messy relationships while promoting their new film, DIE MY LOVE. pic.twitter.com/0fRtTMOUNw — MUBI (@mubi) September 29, 2025

Katniss Everdeen chose her Jeremiah—Peeta Mellark—in The Hunger Games

But, if we think about it, it’s not really a surprise that Lawrence takes Jeremiah’s side in this love triangle. In The Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen chose her Jeremiah. She chose her best friend, the dependable guy that is Peeta Mellark, and left Gale Hawthorne for dust.

As TikTok user @torijjensen explains, Lawrence admitting she is Team Jeremiah is “crazy” because if you trace it back to The Hunger Games, Gale was Katniss’s long-term will-they-won’t-they love, until Peeta came in, “the gentle, comfortable best friend.” Katniss, or Lawrence, chose her Jeremiah.

In the video, @torijjensen adds: “Robert Pattinson is obviously reacting to this, like ‘what?’ because he was Edward. He has to believe in the ‘Edward’ of it all. There was no way he was Team Jacob. How could he possibly be Team Jeremiah? It’s just hilarious seeing them react to it after all these years of their love triangles.”

Perhaps the side we take on love triangles is based more on our past experiences than it first seems. Maybe all Team Conrad fans have experienced the love of a black cat boyfriend, and so will always side with the ‘troubled’ one in competitions of the heart.