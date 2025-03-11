Are Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker feuding? 2025’s hottest rap beef explained

If you think that Drake vs Kendrick Lamar is the wildest rap feud of 2025, think again because Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker are giving them a run for their money.

The duo’s public feud reached its peak in February 2025, when Bhabie released the diss track ‘Ms. Whitman’, which took multiple, public jabs at the step-daughter of Kourtney Kardashian. The song was released in response to Barker’s roast record ‘Cry Bhabie’, which solidified their feud in the rap universe. Now, all eyes are on the singer and reality TV show star again, with fans expecting Bhabie to deliver the next punch in this continuing rap battle.

First things first, let’s break down how the conflict between the two parties began: Bhad Bhabie and Barker first started beefing in December after Bhabie accused Barker of trying to steal her then-boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie fighting over a nigga was NOT on my bingo card for 2024! pic.twitter.com/wUo9QzmZDm — sleekpetty (@sleekpetty) December 17, 2024

On Tuesday 17 December 2024, the young raptress posted a now-deleted Instagram Story claiming that Barker made a move on Le Vaughn, who she has been dating since 2020 and shares a nine-month-old daughter, Kai Love, with.

“@alabamaluellabarker took my man,” read the since-deleted story. The personality added a warning to Vaughn, saying, “Next time I catch you, you gon b with them!” Bhabie later announced that she was now “single.”

Interestingly, Barker categorically denied the accusations, claiming that it was Vaughn who came on to her instead. Bhad Bhabie then dropped ‘Over Cooked’ earlier this month to resolve their disagreement with some very heated rap lyrics.

Most shockingly, the song included references to Barker getting pregnant from rapper Tyga and aborting the pregnancy, a claim both of them have denied.

Not one to stay quiet after being called out in public, Barker hit back with ‘Cry Bhabie’, and got hit right back with Bhabie’s ‘Ms. Whitman’ response.

“I know your route, you’re reaching out, you need my name for clout (Clout), that stanky pussy got you kicked out the Kardashian house,” Bhabie rapped, rehashing the rumour that the Kardashians aren’t pleased about their newest family member Alabama.

According to Rolling Stone, the rap beef is “all very dramatic in a high school sort of way,” redirecting attention towards the young age of the participants. Barker is currently only 19, whereas Bhabie is 21 years old.

Accusations of boyfriend stealing, secret abortions, and peddling around unsubstantiated rumours and allegations, carry a very juvenile and pubescent stench with them after all.

One can easily see why fans are rolling their eyes and throwing the words “immature” and “overblown” around while writing off the whole thing as unnecessary mean girl drama.

Yet, this also reveals a misogynistic double-standard where public fighting between women—they are both of legal age and thus women and not girls—is dismissed as petty cat fighting, whereas men publicly going at each other is brave at best and cheeky at worst.

Perhaps, there is simply no glory in famous people tearing each other down to satisfy the public’s insatiable lust for drama.

And perhaps, Barker should find a way to resolve her issues with Bhabie amicably, rather than resolving to another dirty jap that will likely harm the two of them.