Culture
>

Entertainment

Are Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker feuding? 2025’s hottest rap beef explained

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Mar 11, 2025 at 03:07 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Are Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker feuding? 2025’s hottest rap beef explained
66673

If you think that Drake vs Kendrick Lamar is the wildest rap feud of 2025, especially given that explosive Super Bowl performance, think again. Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker have entered the picture and are giving the pair a run for their money.

The duo’s public feud reached its peak in February 2025, when Bhabie released the diss track ‘Ms. Whitman’, which took multiple, public jabs at the step-daughter of Kourtney Kardashian. The song was released in response to Barker’s roast record ‘Cry Bhabie’, which solidified their feud in the rap universe. Now, all eyes are on the singer and reality TV show star again, with fans expecting Bhabie to deliver the next punch in this continuing rap battle.

First things first, let’s break down how the conflict between the two parties began: Bhad Bhabie and Barker first started beefing in December after Bhabie accused Barker of trying to steal her then-boyfriend, Le Vaughn. 

On Tuesday 17 December 2024, the young raptress posted a now-deleted Instagram Story claiming that Barker made a move on Le Vaughn, who she has been dating since 2020 and shares a nine-month-old daughter, Kai Love, with.

“@alabamaluellabarker took my man,” read the since-deleted story. The personality added a warning to Vaughn, saying, “Next time I catch you, you gon b with them!” Bhabie later announced that she was now “single.”

Interestingly, Barker categorically denied the accusations, claiming that it was Vaughn who came on to her instead. Bhad Bhabie then dropped ‘Over Cooked’ earlier this month to resolve their disagreement with some very heated rap lyrics.

Most shockingly, the song included references to Barker getting pregnant from rapper Tyga and aborting the pregnancy, a claim both of them have denied.

Not one to stay quiet after being called out in public, Barker hit back with ‘Cry Bhabie’, and got hit right back with Bhabie’s ‘Ms. Whitman’ response.

“I know your route, you’re reaching out, you need my name for clout (Clout), that stanky pussy got you kicked out the Kardashian house,” Bhabie rapped, rehashing the rumour that the Kardashians aren’t pleased about their newest family member Alabama.

According to Rolling Stone, the rap beef is “all very dramatic in a high school sort of way,” redirecting attention towards the young age of the participants. Barker is currently only 19, whereas Bhabie is 21 years old.

Accusations of boyfriend stealing, secret abortions, and peddling around unsubstantiated rumours and allegations, carry a very juvenile and pubescent stench with them after all.

One can easily see why fans are rolling their eyes and throwing the words “immature” and “overblown” around while writing off the whole thing as unnecessary mean girl drama.

@newswithnat

What is going on between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker? #bhadbhabie #alabamabarker #bhadbhabiealabamabarker #levaughn #overcooked #crybhabie

♬ original sound - News with Nat

Yet, this also reveals a misogynistic double-standard where public fighting between women—they are both of legal age and thus women and not girls—is dismissed as petty cat fighting, whereas men publicly going at each other is brave at best and cheeky at worst.

Perhaps, there is simply no glory in famous people tearing each other down to satisfy the public’s insatiable lust for drama.

And perhaps, Barker should find a way to resolve her issues with Bhabie amicably, rather than resolving to another dirty jap that will likely harm the two of them.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Bhad Bhabie accuses Alabama Barker of stealing her boyfriend in since-deleted post

By Abby Amoakuh

Alabama Barker responds to Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram post about new son Rocky

By Abby Amoakuh

Alabama Barker denies claims she has had a lot of plastic surgery in major clapback

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Alabama Barker denies claims she has had a lot of plastic surgery in major clapback

By Charlie Sawyer

Fans predict Kris Jenner will oust Alabama Barker from the Kardashian family

By Charlie Sawyer

Who is Alabama Barker, and why does the internet think the Kardashians hate her?

By J'Nae Phillips

Body armour and chainmail: Gen Z’s TikTok obsession with knightcore is bringing the Middle Ages back

By Abby Amoakuh

German AfD party under fire for handing out Nazi-inspired fake deportation tickets to migrants 

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Old footage resurfaces allegedly showing Matilda Djerf mistreating Djerf Avenue employees

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Will the underconsumption core TikTok trend change influencing for good?

By Abby Amoakuh

Fans claim viral video of Drake fighting off drone in Sydney penthouse actually an ad for gambling site Stake

By Charlie Sawyer

Nick Fuentes doxxed after coining disturbing your body, my choice phrase on X

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Spanish footballers turn to sexual consent contracts amid rising rape and assault allegations

By Charlie Sawyer

Anna Kendrick’s revelations about her 7-year abusive relationship on Call Her Daddy matter more than you think

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

I just found out that Betty Boop isn’t actually white, and I’m not coping well

By Charlie Sawyer

Influencer Leo Skepi warns of a wave of crime similar to The Purge following LA wildfires

By Abby Amoakuh

Keke Palmer recounts agent’s shocking response to inappropriate kiss scene she had to shoot age 12

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

German company launches first digital condom aiming to block non-consensual recording during sex?

By Abby Amoakuh

Did Stranger Things star David Harbour use celebrity dating app Raya to cheat on Lily Allen?

By Abby Amoakuh

Lamar Odom shocks internet after revealing he ordered a custom-made sex doll of Khloe Kardashian

By Charlie Sawyer

From Hollywood actor to crackpot conspiracy theorist, here’s why we should fear Owen Benjamin 

By Charlie Sawyer

OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips’ plan to sleep with 1,000 men doesn’t justify degrading sex workers

By Abby Amoakuh

Enough founder Katie White and experts debate whether self-swab DNA kits are a breakthrough or a risk to rape justice