Culture
>

Entertainment

Rina Sawayama calls out Sabrina Carpenter’s SNL performance of Nobody’s Son for cultural insensitivity 

By Eliza Frost

Published Oct 21, 2025 at 01:07 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Rina Sawayama calls out Sabrina Carpenter’s SNL performance of Nobody’s Son for cultural insensitivity
68967

Sabrina Carpenter was the latest artist to take to SNL’s stage this past weekend, where she performed two of her hits under a Japanese-inspired backdrop. Following the sketch, British-Japanese singer Rina Sawayama took to Instagram to urge artists and creative teams to do more research if they are referencing a specific culture, after highlighting some issues with the show. 

Carpenter performed two tracks from her new album, Man’s Best Friend—“Manchild” and “Nobody’s Son.” During the latter performance in front of a dojo-styled stage set, she wore a gem-adorned, sparkling karate gi, with her backup dancers and singers wearing similar outfits. 

@nbcsnl

Nobody’s Son - @Sabrina Carpenter

♬ original sound - Saturday Night Live - SNL

Rina Sawayama calls out Sabrina Carpenter’s SNL performance for cultural insensitivity

Taking to Instagram stories after Carpenter’s SNL performance, Sawayama posted the sketch and wrote: “Big love to Sabrina, but fellow artists, creative teams… if we are clearly referencing a culture, please can you do so with the research, respect, and care it deserves. Shoes on tatami is jail.” 

In Japanese culture, according to Japan Guide, tatami mats are “thick, woven straw mats that measure about one by two meters in size” and are found in “virtually all traditional Japanese homes.” It adds that footwear, even slippers, should be removed before stepping onto the tatami, but the backup dancers in Carpenter’s karate-inspired set all seemed to be wearing fresh trainers.

So the SNL performance ignored this key element of Japanese culture by allowing the dancers to perform on the set in their footwear. With a little bit of research, this could have been easily avoided. It literally took around one minute to find a definition of tatami mats and a guide to their use. Lazy research leads to mistakes such as the one Sawayama pointed out. 

Rina Sawayama previously called out Matty Healy for microaggressions

This isn’t the first time Sawayama has publicly mentioned artists for missteps. At her Glastonbury set in 2023, while introducing her song “STFU!” over a Korn riff, she called out 1975’s Matty Healy for microaggressions. 

“I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of these microaggressions,” she said. “This goes out to a white man who watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough.”

Popular Reads

By Eliza Frost

Sabrina Carpenter says you need to get out more if you think Man’s Best Friend artwork is controversial 

By Charlie Sawyer

Sabrina Carpenter accused of centering men on controversial album cover

By Charlie Sawyer

Why Sabrina Carpenter’s sexuality is praised and Lola Young’s is picked apart

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Why Sabrina Carpenter’s sexuality is praised and Lola Young’s is picked apart

By Eliza Frost

Kylie Jenner now follows Timothée Chalamet on Instagram, but he doesn’t follow her back

By Eliza Frost

Everything to know about Justin Lee Fisher, arrested at Travis Kelce’s home over Taylor Swift deposition papers from Justin Baldoni

By Eliza Frost

How fans manifested Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

By Eliza Frost

Sabrina Carpenter says you need to get out more if you think Man’s Best Friend artwork is controversial 

By Eliza Frost

It now takes 20 hours of work a week to survive as a UK university student

By Eliza Frost

Bereavement leave to be extended to miscarriages before 24 weeks

By Eliza Frost

UK to lower voting age to 16 by next election. A controversial move, but the right one

By Abby Amoakuh

John Lithgow fumbles JK Rowling question as Harry Potter TV show cast struggles with fan backlash

By Eliza Frost

Louis Tomlinson opens up about Liam Payne’s death and reflects on One Direction’s 15th anniversary

By Charlie Sawyer

Penn Badgley praised for opening up about fatherhood and raising sons on Call Her Daddy

By Eliza Frost

Couples who meet online are less happy in love, new research finds

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Chappell Roan push her assistant on the red carpet? We analyse the footage

By Eliza Frost

Taylor Swift is engaged to the boy on the football team, Travis Kelce 

By Eliza Frost

American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney face backlash with employee’s LinkedIn post adding fuel to the fire

By Eliza Frost

Taylor Swift announces new album on Travis Kelce’s podcast. Everything we know about TS12 so far

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Trump launches his 2028 presidential campaign, ignoring constitutional limitations

By Charlie Sawyer

What is Mar-a-Lago face? Unpacking the beauty trend prompted by Donald Trump’s second term

By Charlie Sawyer

Who is Zohran Mamdani, the staunch socialist primed to become New York’s first Muslim mayor?

By Eliza Frost

Do artists really owe us surprise guests at gigs, or are our expectations out of control?