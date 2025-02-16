What is going on with Sky News Australia? Conspiracy theories, plagiarism, and Selena Gomez drama explained

Image by Sky News Australia from YouTube

Sky News Australia is a hot mess—pushing far-right views, fuelling conspiracy theories, and going for shock value over actual journalism. Here’s why it’s been stirring the pot more than other media outlets.

Sky News Australia has become a controversial entity in news channels, with its programming often leaning heavily into far-right political ideologies, conspiracy theories, and spreading misinformation. While its sister channel Sky News UK is relatively conventional, Sky News Australia has developed a reputation for straying into strange and often problematic territory. But why exactly is it so ‘weird’ and does it have a hidden agenda? Let’s dive into its controversial years.

Does Sky News Australia have a political bias?

Sky News Australia’s political bias has been a point of contention for years. The channel often leans towards far-right political views, with hosts like Alan Jones and Andrew Bolt regularly promoting conservative ideologies, scepticism towards climate change, and anti-immigrant rhetoric. Sky News Australia’s alignment with far-right figures has been evident in its programming, where these personalities frequently criticise liberal policies and endorse anti-leftist sentiment.

The channel has also made headlines for controversial actions that add fuel to its already suspect reputation. Does anyone remember the scandal that took place in 2018, when Sky News Australia found itself at the centre of public backlash after hosting far-right extremist Blair Cottrell? Well, let me refresh your memories. Cottrell is a convicted criminal who has a history of making disturbing statements, such as calling for schools to display images of Adolf Hitler. This individual’s appearance on Sky News Australia prompted a large public outcry, which led to the Australian state instructing train stations to stop broadcasting the channel.

Sky News has released a full apology regarding their interview with Blair Cottrell. pic.twitter.com/fIv30CIGqT — The Shovel (@TheShovel) August 7, 2018

Although the broadcaster apologised, this far-right association paints Sky News Australia in an even more troubling light, as it raises questions about the channel’s commitment to providing objective news and its willingness to offer a platform to dangerous ideologies.

How Sky News Australia promoted conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and beyond

Another horrific example of incredibly biased journalism occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when reliable, factual news was more critical than ever. Sky News Australia, however, opted to spread misinformation instead.

The channel became a significant platform for unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, promoting dubious treatments and questioning the public health response. In fact, the broadcaster was forced to delete 30 videos that cast doubt on the pandemic’s seriousness and suggested unproven treatments, all while facing a suspension from YouTube for violating medical misinformation policies. The channel’s lack of accountability and commitment to truth has raised serious concerns about its journalistic integrity.

At this point @SkyNewsAust is an anti-science, anti-medical, conspiracy theory promoting network. It’s important you watch this to see just how dangerous they are to public health. Bringing fringe whackos into people’s houses. This is criminal conduct. pic.twitter.com/mJ5BA2nHIl — The Sage (@SarkySage) July 2, 2021

Among the videos removed were segments where Sky News Australia hosts, such as Alan Jones, made outrageous statements, including calling Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews “wrong” on face masks and suggesting that COVID-19 was a hoax. In an interview with a Canadian pathologist, Jones stated: “There is no epidemiological justification for any of this. Lockdowns, face masks, social distancing.”

Poor Murdoch CEO Boris Whittaker can't get his story straight. I'll answer: yes, Sky News has perpetuated out-and-out COVID misinformation…Denying that there's a pandemic, ignoring the facts on masks & health orders, & fanning anti-vaccine conspiracies. pic.twitter.com/h4JuNweXsp — Office of Kevin Rudd, 26th PM of Australia (@MrKRudd) September 7, 2021

You see, the problem is that Sky News is not a niche media outlet. Reports indicate that the channel reaches an audience of around 3.4 million viewers per month, with high-profile commentators clearly playing an influential role in public discourse.

What makes this even more troubling is that Jones is currently facing 34 charges over alleged sex abuse incidents…

On top of that, according to The Guardian, Sky News’ content has amassed on YouTube over 500 million views—more than any other Australian media organisation—which makes their spread of misinformation extremely concerning and dangerous.

What part do Sky News Australia’s hosts play in its inauthenticity?

One of the most perplexing features of Sky News Australia is the tone and delivery of its hosts. Often described as “chronically ironic,” the channel’s presenters appear to mock the subjects they cover, offering sarcasm rather than thoughtful analysis. The hosts don’t seem to have personal opinions but rather react to global events through a lens of dismissive irony, leading to an overall bias and lack of genuine journalism.

For example, remember when young green campaigner Robin Boardman, 21, appeared on Sky News Australia to talk about the climate change pressure group Extinction Rebellion? The interaction quickly turned into another example of the channel’s troubling approach to interviews. The hosts adopted a falsely friendly demeanour toward their guests, a tactic many viewers described as uncomfortable and insincere.

After the arrogant Jayne Secker car crash interview, Sky News Adam Boulton, manages to be even more arrogant & adds bullying too! The bloke from #ExtinctionRebellion was having none of it, & walks out! #skynews = #FoxNews

pic.twitter.com/vosm5hyf8p — Jerry Hicks (@JerryHicksUnite) April 17, 2019

Peter Gleeson’s Sky News CEO plagiarism scandal

Another example of Sky News Australia’s troubling behaviour involves Peter Gleeson, a prominent Sky News presenter and columnist for The Courier-Mail. After multiple instances of plagiarism were uncovered, Gleeson was forced to leave News Corp. One particularly egregious case saw him fill nearly half of a column with unattributed work from a regional ABC journalist. The journalist’s departure marks a humiliating end to his 34-year career with News Corp, during which he held influential roles, including as editor for several Rupert Murdoch newspapers.

In his resignation note, Gleeson acknowledged breaching News Corp’s Code of Conduct and apologised for the instances where his work did not meet the company’s standards.

Peter Gleeson leaves SkyNews and Courier Mail after plagiarising my work. I'd also LOVE an apology. https://t.co/y7R4dlzSBJ — Jon Daly (@ByJonDaly) November 24, 2022

Sky News Australia’s disturbing take on Selena Gomez’s emotional apology

The latest stunt from Sky News Australia has left many questioning the channel’s priorities, as hosts mocked Selena Gomez’s emotional response to the recent deportations carried out by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under Trump’s mandate. After the singer posted a tearful video, condemning the mass forced deportations, Sky News host Rowan Dean wasted no time in ridiculing her, dismissing her sincerity. Dean’s mocking tone was only amplified by Danica De Giorgio, who quipped, “world’s gone mad,” in response to the emotional apology.

In addition, when a video of Taylor Swift being booed at the 2025 Super Bowl began circulating, Sky News Australia wasted no time jumping on the bandwagon of backlash. Journalists swiftly uploaded content with the headline: Leftists Losing It: Taylor Swift Booed and Donald Trump Cheered at the Super Bowl. The broadcaster’s more-than-visible glee in sharing the news made the segment appear more like a satirical skit from Saturday Night Live (SNL) than a serious, unbiased journalistic report.

Is Sky News Australia influential or just trash?

Sky News Australia is undeniably influential, but it remains a divisive force in the Australian media landscape. On one hand, it has built a loyal base of viewers who appreciate its far-right commentary and sensational approach to news. However, many people consider the coverage “trash,” primarily for its lack of journalistic standards and its promotion of extreme views.

As someone who’s studied journalism, it’s clear that they prioritise sensationalism over factual reporting. From deleting videos about COVID-19 misinformation to giving extremists a platform and pushing baseless political narratives, Sky News Australia seems more invested in stirring controversy than in delivering reliable news. So yes, long story short, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between news and spectacle. Only time will tell if they’ll clean up their act or continue down this chaotic path.