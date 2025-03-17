TikTok’s viral Chubby Filter sparks backlash for promoting fatphobia

Image by Jennifer🦋 from TikTok

A new AI-generated ‘Chubby Filter’ on TikTok has sparked controversy online. While some claim it’s a lighthearted joke, the trend has faced significant backlash for promoting fatphobia and reinforcing harmful body standards.

A new AI-generated filter, known as the “Chubby Filter,” has been making waves on TikTok. The filter allows users to upload any of their photos, generating an image which adds weight to their face and body, seemingly as a form of entertainment or a self-deprecating joke. Some have claimed it’s meant to motivate people or allow individuals to laugh at themselves for gaining a few pounds, with captions like “how I felt after being on holiday for a week” attached to the filtered image. However, as you can imagine, this trend has sparked some serious backlash.

Many TikTok users have expressed their disgust at the filter, calling it out for its fatphobic undertones. It brings back uncomfortable echoes of the “heroin chic” era, where ultra-thin, unrealistic body standards dominated the fashion world, alongside harmful diet culture. Rather than being a lighthearted joke, it seems to reinforce the harmful idea that gaining weight—especially after a breakup, holiday, or if you skip leg day—is something to be ashamed of.

Influencers who initially posted videos using the “Chubby Filter” were quickly met with a storm of criticism. The backlash was so severe that several of them faced public cancellations, with followers calling out the normalisation of body shaming.

@overfilteredovereaten The AI chubby filter: It’s not funny or lighthearted and anyone who claims that it is is either naive to the origin of the trend or the aspirations of people using the feature (flattery on being a smaller size/ fat shaming people who aren’t that creators current size) OR they have used the filter for their page and are playing dumb to the comments because it might have given them a few new followers or likes on their profile. Sick. Stop doing it. A morning rant on my top line thoughts because I don’t know WHY my algorithm is pushing this trend on me as a creator who has always spoken out to the opposite effect. #aitrend #chubbytrend #ana #stop #notfunny #recovery #naive ♬ original sound - SaffsStuff

@kira.joyce #aifilter like what do you mean you don’t mean any offence by it just say your fat phobic and move on babes xxx ♬ original sound - Riley2612

@tailor_and_paws This chubby filter needs to stop and those people in the comments need to give their heads a shake. At least they're outing themselves in the comments but I fear a lot of damage has already been done, especially to the little girls whose parents are using them for clicks and views. What happened to uplifting our daughters? What happened to body positivity? What happened to supporting women? The mean girls are feeling way too comfortable on this app imho. #chubbyfilter #fatphobia #bodypositivity #meangirls #fyp #womensupportingwomen ♬ original sound - Stella Joy

One influencer who had shared a video with the filter even went as far as deleting the post and apologising for the offence it caused, expressing frustration at the hate they received for promoting such a harmful trend.

With social media platforms like TikTok being primarily used by teenagers and young adults, we must acknowledge the significant role they play in shaping harmful stereotypes, it’s really time to stop feeding into these toxic beauty standards.