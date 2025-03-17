Culture
TikTok’s viral Chubby Filter sparks backlash for promoting fatphobia

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 17, 2025 at 01:29 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

A new AI-generated filter, known as the “Chubby Filter,” has been making waves on TikTok. The filter allows users to upload any of their photos, generating an image which adds weight to their face and body, seemingly as a form of entertainment or a self-deprecating joke. Some have claimed it’s meant to motivate people or allow individuals to laugh at themselves for gaining a few pounds, with captions like “how I felt after being on holiday for a week” attached to the filtered image. However, as you can imagine, this trend has sparked some serious backlash.

Many TikTok users have expressed their disgust at the filter, calling it out for its fatphobic undertones. It brings back uncomfortable echoes of the “heroin chic” era, where ultra-thin, unrealistic body standards dominated the fashion world, alongside harmful diet culture. Rather than being a lighthearted joke, it seems to reinforce the harmful idea that gaining weight—especially after a breakup, holiday, or if you skip leg day—is something to be ashamed of.

Influencers who initially posted videos using the “Chubby Filter” were quickly met with a storm of criticism. The backlash was so severe that several of them faced public cancellations, with followers calling out the normalisation of body shaming.

One influencer who had shared a video with the filter even went as far as deleting the post and apologising for the offence it caused, expressing frustration at the hate they received for promoting such a harmful trend.

With social media platforms like TikTok being primarily used by teenagers and young adults, we must acknowledge the significant role they play in shaping harmful stereotypes, it’s really time to stop feeding into these toxic beauty standards.

