NHS makes morning-after pill free at 10,000 pharmacies across England

Images courtesy of Benjamin Moss on Unsplash

You no longer have to attend a sexual health clinic or see your GP to access free emergency contraception in England.

People can now get the morning-after pill for free in almost 10,000 pharmacies across England, in an effort by the NHS to reduce a “postcode lottery” of access to emergency contraception.

This rollout will save those in need of free emergency contraception from having to book an appointment at a sexual health clinic or visit their GP. Previously, some pharmacies were charging up to £30 for emergency oral contraception, a price many might not be able to afford.

Dr Sue Mann, NHS National Clinical Director in Women’s Health, called this rollout “one of the biggest changes to sexual health services since the 1960s” and added that it is “a game-changer in making reproductive healthcare more easily accessible for women.”

The move comes as, just last week, we reported on the decline in contraceptive pill use due to misinformation by wellness influencers online. And at a similar time as the Trump administration targeted a federal office that oversees a $300 million family planning programme for layoffs, raising fears that the American government is effectively ending an initiative that provides contraception for millions of low-income women.

Women’s health has always been political, but finally, this free emergency contraception rollout is a step in the right direction for England.

Plans to make the emergency contraception pill available for free were announced in March this year as part of the UK government’s plans for investment in community pharmacies.

“We’ve long called for the national commissioning of emergency contraception, so this is good news for patients and pharmacies alike,” said Henry Gregg, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, in The Guardian.

“For too long, access to free emergency contraception has been a postcode lottery for patients, with local arrangements only existing in certain parts of the country. It’s really important that pharmacies, [which] are under significant pressure and closing in record numbers, are sustainably funded so they can continue to provide services to patients such as these.”

Pharmacies will signpost those in need to free morning-after pill service

One of the pharmacies charging up to £30 for the emergency contraceptive is Boots. As a broke student, I once wondered if I could collect Boots Points for this prescription. Now, while it still has the morning-after pill on sale online, the high-street chemist has said it will signpost customers to the free NHS service, and it will offer the emergency contraceptive for free at its pharmacies, as reported on The I Paper.

Earlier this year, pharmacies also started to offer consultations for the contraceptive pill, as well as repeat supplies—another big leap forward in women’s health.