Controversial American Apparel owner just opened LA Apparel in NYC—and TikTok girlies are flocking to shop

Images courtesy of Los Angeles Apparel on Instagram and TikTok

Los Angeles Apparel hauls are taking over TikTok. But did everyone just forget that the owner, former American Apparel founder Dov Charney, is a questionable character?

American Apparel made headlines yet again earlier this year when Netflix released Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel. The documentary went behind the scenes to find out how the brand went from “fashion phenomenon to financial flop.”

In the wake of scathing exposés that have taken down the glossy façades of other youth-focused brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Brandy Melville, Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel looked at how the once-iconic retailer rose and fell, and what really went on behind the disco pants and risqué ads.

It revealed some hard truths, of employees feeling “dehumanised,” the questionable reasoning behind the “soft-porn” photoshoots that “broke advertising rules,” and how it felt to be under the guidance of a seemingly manipulative leader, sorry founder. But the documentary hasn’t stopped former American Apparel owner Dov Charney from taking his brand, Los Angeles Apparel, to New York.

LA Apparel was actually founded back in 2016, following Charney’s controversial exit from American Apparel following allegations of misconduct and accusations of sexual assault. Despite Charney’s past, girlies over on TikTok are flocking to the newly opened New York store on Broadway, with users posting their LA Apparel hauls and store reaction videos.

LA Apparel just opened in New York—and TikTok girlies are flocking to shop for basics

“We’re so back,” says one user in reply to an LA Apparel haul video, where @linmixonthetrack is showing off the multiple colourways and products that she and a friend bought, including date night dresses, gym staples, and matching two pieces.

In another video, @nycnycnycnyc4times explains how she visited the New York store and grabbed some bits, saying that she wore American Apparel clothes in high school. “It used to be so expensive, like 10 years ago, but now they haven’t changed their prices, so it seems a lot cheaper,” she added before holding up each purchase for the camera.

The TikTok girlies may be excited and flocking to shop for basics and ‘the perfect fall hoody,’ but is everyone forgetting about the aforementioned accusations and Charney’s questionable character?

American Apparel founder Dov Charney was accused of misconduct

Charney faced termination as the head of American Apparel in 2014 following a string of alleged wrongdoings. The Trainwreck documentary reveals Charney’s use of pretty manipulative techniques to build a “fashion cult” where “Dov was the leader,” as one interviewee says. So, why are people shopping at LA Apparel if they know all this? I’m not really sure, to be honest.

One user did comment on a TikTok haul that, “omg did the store finally open in New York? Although I’m scared to support Dov Charney lol.” So, while LA Apparel may offer “the best basics,” according to TikTokers, shoppers have got to remember exactly what, or who, they are supporting in shopping there.