Culture
>

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian wants to know how much a carton of milk costs 

By Eliza Frost

Published Oct 16, 2025 at 03:22 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Kim Kardashian wants to know how much a carton of milk costs
68952

We know that famous people can be a little bit out of touch with reality, but when Kim Kardashian said she would “like to know [how much] a milk carton costs,” it confirmed the level of star she is. But I suppose it’s not surprising coming from a person who never flies economy, owns several properties, and is more likely to be found at Paris Fashion Week than Tesco. 

Kardashian revealed this everyday wish on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she was asked about everything from her kids and career to her love life, with the episode running for well over an hour. Cooper is pretty well known for getting A-listers to open up about the ins and outs of their lives—and this episode with Kardashian gets to the nitty-gritty, including her divorce with Kanye West and whether she hooked up with Travis Barker.

One question that stood out, though, was about how much she spends on glam each year, and she admitted to not knowing the true amount, adding that she often gets glam paid for if she’s working, but she does know the sum is “a lot.”

Kardashian goes on to say a range of “six figures, seven figures” suggested by Cooper is probably about right. “I should know this, actually…it could be a million dollars,” she adds, before admitting that costs are not something she necessarily thinks about often. “I mean, I don’t have a concept of what, like, certain simple things cost,” she said. “I’d like to know a little bit more about what, like, a milk carton costs.” It must be nice never having to run to the corner shop for a pint after realising you don’t have enough for a morning coffee.

Kim Kardashian reveals reason for divorce from Kanye West on Call Her Daddy

Cooper then goes on to ask Kardashian what the final straw was that led to her divorce from Kanye West. She explains there were “just a lot of things that I wouldn’t deal with,” adding that a lack of financial and emotional safety was one of the main reasons. 

Kardashian offered an anecdote that West had once bought five Lamborghinis, and then she came home one day to find that he had given them all away after an “episode.” She added that West aired a lot of their personal goings on, and said she often didn’t know what she was going to get when she woke up—“and that’s like a really unsettling feeling. Lack of stability was a big thing.”

Cooper also asked about the state of her co-parenting with the rapper, and Kardashian asked in return, “What do you think co-parenting with Kanye West is like?” She added: “It’s not easy. I raise the kids full time. They live with me. I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CALL HER DADDY (@callherdaddy)

Kim Kardashian denies ever hooking up with Travis Barker

Even juicier than her glam costs and divorce, Cooper then goes on to question her about her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s current husband, Travis Barker, asking it straight: “Have you ever hooked up with Travis Barker?” Rumours that Kim and Barker have got together in the past have been going around for years, and now she has confirmed what went down.

Kim was quick to deny she ever hooked up with Barker, despite him admitting he had a crush on her in his 2015 memoir. She said: “No, I never have. Absolutely, that, I do not mind you asking. I never have and that really sucks that that has gone on but he dated Paris [Hilton] and we were all friends, and we’d all hang out. We’d be on the road and go to their tour in Amsterdam, so I have been friends with him, but never in that way. Yeah, never hooked up with him.” 

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

Kim Kardashian denies purchasing looted ancient Roman statue

By Charlie Sawyer

First Kim Kardashian, now Bianca Censori: How Kanye West uses fashion to subjugate the women in his life

By Charlie Sawyer

Paris Hilton spills the tea on being a socialite and mum of 2 on new Call Her Daddy podcast

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Paris Hilton spills the tea on being a socialite and mum of 2 on new Call Her Daddy podcast

By Eliza Frost

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 proves we’ll never be over love triangles

By Charlie Sawyer

Lawmakers pressure Trump to provide evidence that Venezuelan asylum seeker Andry Hernández Romero is still alive

By Eliza Frost

The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting a movie. Could it be here in time for Christmas?

By Charlie Sawyer

How rediscovering Nintendogs as an adult has helped my anxiety

By Eliza Frost

How fans manifested Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

By Eliza Frost

Bad Bunny is not touring the US due to fear of ICE raids at concerts

By Charlie Sawyer

What is ketamine therapy, the psychiatric treatment healing famous Mormons Jen and Zac Affleck’s marriage?

By Eliza Frost

The swag gap relationship: Does it work when one partner is cooler than the other?

By Charlie Sawyer

This Oscar-winning actor is the top pick to play Voldemort in HBO Max Harry Potter reboot

By Charlie Sawyer

Here’s why the internet is convinced that Trisha Paytas’ third baby will be the reincarnation of Pope Francis

By Julie Huynh

Hockey fan edits are taking over TikTok, and it’s all thanks to Gen Z girlies

By Eliza Frost

Is the princess treatment TikTok trend the bare minimum or a relationship red flag?

By Eliza Frost

Is Belly Conklin the problem in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

By Eliza Frost

How exactly is the UK government’s Online Safety Act keeping young people safe? 

By Charlie Sawyer

President Trump and JD Vance angry over the DNC setting up a taco truck outside RNC headquarters

By Eliza Frost

If everyone has an AI boyfriend, what does that mean for the future of Gen Z dating?

By Charlie Sawyer

Yung Filly’s legal troubles mount as the rapper faces two new sexual assault charges in Australia

By Charlie Sawyer

22-year-old groom arrested after police find 9-year-old bride at staged Disneyland wedding

By Eliza Frost

Taylor Swift’s Release Party of a Showgirl is coming to cinemas everywhere, and it’s already made $15M