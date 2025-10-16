Kim Kardashian wants to know how much a carton of milk costs

Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper grills Kim Kardashian about her divorce from Kanye West and whether she hooked up with Travis Barker on latest podcast episode.

We know that famous people can be a little bit out of touch with reality, but when Kim Kardashian said she would “like to know [how much] a milk carton costs,” it confirmed the level of star she is. But I suppose it’s not surprising coming from a person who never flies economy, owns several properties, and is more likely to be found at Paris Fashion Week than Tesco.

Kardashian revealed this everyday wish on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she was asked about everything from her kids and career to her love life, with the episode running for well over an hour. Cooper is pretty well known for getting A-listers to open up about the ins and outs of their lives—and this episode with Kardashian gets to the nitty-gritty, including her divorce with Kanye West and whether she hooked up with Travis Barker.

One question that stood out, though, was about how much she spends on glam each year, and she admitted to not knowing the true amount, adding that she often gets glam paid for if she’s working, but she does know the sum is “a lot.”

Kardashian goes on to say a range of “six figures, seven figures” suggested by Cooper is probably about right. “I should know this, actually…it could be a million dollars,” she adds, before admitting that costs are not something she necessarily thinks about often. “I mean, I don’t have a concept of what, like, certain simple things cost,” she said. “I’d like to know a little bit more about what, like, a milk carton costs.” It must be nice never having to run to the corner shop for a pint after realising you don’t have enough for a morning coffee.

Kim Kardashian reveals reason for divorce from Kanye West on Call Her Daddy

Cooper then goes on to ask Kardashian what the final straw was that led to her divorce from Kanye West. She explains there were “just a lot of things that I wouldn’t deal with,” adding that a lack of financial and emotional safety was one of the main reasons.

Kardashian offered an anecdote that West had once bought five Lamborghinis, and then she came home one day to find that he had given them all away after an “episode.” She added that West aired a lot of their personal goings on, and said she often didn’t know what she was going to get when she woke up—“and that’s like a really unsettling feeling. Lack of stability was a big thing.”

Cooper also asked about the state of her co-parenting with the rapper, and Kardashian asked in return, “What do you think co-parenting with Kanye West is like?” She added: “It’s not easy. I raise the kids full time. They live with me. I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that.”

Kim Kardashian denies ever hooking up with Travis Barker

Even juicier than her glam costs and divorce, Cooper then goes on to question her about her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s current husband, Travis Barker, asking it straight: “Have you ever hooked up with Travis Barker?” Rumours that Kim and Barker have got together in the past have been going around for years, and now she has confirmed what went down.

Kim was quick to deny she ever hooked up with Barker, despite him admitting he had a crush on her in his 2015 memoir. She said: “No, I never have. Absolutely, that, I do not mind you asking. I never have and that really sucks that that has gone on but he dated Paris [Hilton] and we were all friends, and we’d all hang out. We’d be on the road and go to their tour in Amsterdam, so I have been friends with him, but never in that way. Yeah, never hooked up with him.”