Culture
>

Internet culture

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for shocking two word response to Palestine protester

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 9, 2024 at 11:41 AM

Reading time: 1 minute

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for shocking two word response to Palestine protester

It seems as though Kim Kardashian might just be in her All Lives Matter era. On Tuesday 7 May 2024, the SKIMS owner and reality TV star made her way to Germany (on her private jet, of course) to be a guest speaker at the OMR Festival in Hamburg—a conference revolving around the most relevant and current digital marketing trends and topics. In the middle of the CEO’s appearance, a woman in the audience got up out of her seat and shouted “Free Palestine.” A few moments passed, and Kardashian replied: “Free everybody.”

To say that the video is an awkward watch would be an understatement. Something interesting that Jezebel points out is that Kardashian had every opportunity not to respond. The conference would have carried on and this moment would’ve likely not made its way into the headlines of every major publication. She just had to say something, didn’t she?

The pro-Palestinian protester was later ushered out of the hall by security.

Kardashian’s response definitely received the attention of social media. And while some cheered the reality TV star on, the majority of the internet condemned the statement, deeming it ignorant:

Following this initial backlash, Kardashian later stated: “I sympathise with the people of Israel and with those in Palestine. I sympathise with everybody. All we want is for everyone to feel safe and free.”

Kardashian, alongside a number of other celebrities, also recently faced backlash for attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday 6 May. Many netizens shared their outrage with Western media publications being far more interested in covering stories regarding Kardashian’s miniscule waist, as opposed to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Jenna Ortega exits Scream franchise following firing of Melissa Barrera over Palestine comments

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Macklemore slams Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef in new Pro-Palestine song

By Charlie Sawyer

New York Mayor supports conspiracy theory on why all pro-Palestine student protestors have the same tent

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

New York Mayor supports conspiracy theory on why all pro-Palestine student protestors have the same tent

By Charlie Sawyer

M&S pulls Christmas advert post of burning hats after being called out by pro-Palestine supporters

By Abby Amoakuh

Ballerina, beauty queen and Mormon: Who is Ballerina Farm owner, Hannah Neeleman?

By Charlie Sawyer

OnlyFans models are using breastfeeding content as a loophole to bypass Instagram’s nudity policy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Selena Gomez accused of plagiarism for the second time by artist

By Abby Amoakuh

TikTok comedian Matt Rife’s issue with his female fanbase is misogyny at its finest

By Charlie Sawyer

Women in Gaza are using parts of tents as period products

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

UK police left children at mercy of grooming gang paedophiles, review finds

By Abby Amoakuh

Suki Waterhouse expecting first child with Robert Pattinson, flaunts baby bump in sparkly dress

By Alma Fabiani

Is David Attenborough dead? Netizens concerned by trending hashtag

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Grindr sued for allegedly sharing UK users’ HIV status with ad firms

By Charlie Sawyer

Watch Tyler, the Creator and Post Malone get down to Colbie Caillat

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Donald Trump supporters attack daughter Ivanka Trump following night out with Kim Kardashian

By Charlie Sawyer

Fans predict Kris Jenner will oust Alabama Barker from the Kardashian family

By Abby Amoakuh

Nella Rose faces backlash following explosive fight with Fred Sirieix on I’m a Celebrity

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tory MP Gillian Keegan asked to justify arresting homeless people for their smell

By Abby Amoakuh

What is girl therapy? The TikTok trend disguising middle-class consumerism as self-care to Gen Z

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department

By Abby Amoakuh

Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for Feather gets priest fired from his church

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

World’s bravest rapper, Toomaj Salehi, sentenced to death in Iran for supporting women’s rights