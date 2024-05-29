Culture
Heckled mercilessly about Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson abruptly leaves comedy show

By Abby Amoakuh

Published May 29, 2024 at 01:35 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Fans have rushed to the defence of stand-up comedian Pete Davidson after the Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum left a gig at the Steelhouse in Omaha after the audience excessively heckled him. Specifically, the crowd seemed to have an obsession with throwing jabs at the actor about his ex-fiancé Ariana Grande.

Davidson appeared at the theatre during his ongoing Prehab Tour, which has seen him travel through North America.

During the set, audience members started to harass the comedian by shouting “Ariana Grande” and other “jokes” at him. After this heckling went on for some time, and the audience didn’t seem to show any signs of stopping, the comedian abruptly left the event.

According to attendees who spoke about the incident on Reddit and other social platforms, Davidson had already come to the end of his set by the time he left. Yet, he was being ridiculed right until he left.

“Good on Pete for disciplining the petulant audience that showed up like an attention-seeking 3-year-old demanding their presence noticed while the adults talk. Wasn’t the time,” one user wrote on Reddit. “Truly disappointing.”

Did Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande date?

From May 2018 to October 2018, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were engulfed in a whirlwind romance that culminated in an engagement and the song ‘Pete Davidson’ on the pop sensation’s fourth studio album.

Their relationship undoubtedly shifted culture because Grande was even inspired to attach the term ‘big dick energy’ (BDE) to Davidson, which denotes an easy confidence or sense of assurance that comes from having a big penis (women and those outside of the gender binary can have it too though). BDE was basically the meme of 2018.

However, it also became the subject of punchlines, specifically on SNL where the couple met. It was frequently implied that Grande was out of his league, suffering from some sort of psychosis for being with him and that Davidson should hold on for dear life because he probably couldn’t do better. Ouch. That being said, the comedian did write a lot of these jokes himself so probably just some light-hearted self-ridicule.

Yet, throughout their relationship, Davidson was still at the receiving end of a lot of hatred and criticism by Grande’s fanbase after the breakup to the point where the singer had to step in and remind them that her ex-partner was suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD). BPD is a mental illness that severely impacts a person’s ability to manage their emotions and severely affects how a person feels about themselves.

Who is Pete Davidson dating now?

Who the comedian is now romantically involved with is the question on everyone’s lips, especially since the celebrity’s entanglement with Emily Ratajkowski ended.

Davidson has made quite a name for himself as Hollywood’s newest and greatest casanova. His relationship record includes beauties such as Chase Sui Wonders, Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kaia Gerber.

At the moment, Davidson is reportedly dating Madelyn Cline, the star of the Netflix show Outer Banks. According to US Weekly, “They are very much in love.”

At least his private life seems to be offering him some respite and happiness from the trolls.

