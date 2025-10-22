Culture
Are you in Group 7? Explaining the latest viral TikTok trend

By Eliza Frost

Published Oct 22, 2025 at 11:52 AM

Are you in Group 7? Explaining the latest viral TikTok trend
Everyone wants to be part of something that seems elusive and exclusive; it has a pull, it’s why people queue up for hype food places they’ve seen on social media—they want to be a part of the club.

The latest club people are hoping to join is Group 7 on TikTok. It’s one of those “if you know, you know,” type of trends. But you’ll definitely know if you’re not in Group 7. 

What is the Group 7 TikTok trend?

The social experiment-esque groups were posted to TikTok by musician Sophia James to promote her new song ‘So Unfair,’ and also to test out the app’s algorithm. She shared seven videos using her song as the sound, with text over the clip saying, “You are in group [insert number].” Seven groups, with the video for Group 7 being posted last.

And in the past five days, the original Group 7 video has racked up 31.5 million views and 4.1 million likes. The Group 7 group is taking over. She even tested Group 7 by posting a similar video but with another sound, and as a member of Group 7 myself, it still landed on my FYP. The algorithm is strong in this one.

@sophiajamesmusic

Group 7 who are you

♬ So Unfair - Sophia James

Since James posted the video, Group 7 has come to be the group everyone wants to be in. Users are saying the group is for “superior” individuals and the coolest people on the internet. Group 7 is for the baddies. So it’s not a surprise the group is going viral

There is even going to be a Group 7 meet-up in London this week, according to James’ website. She writes: “This is the funniest thing I have ever seen and I think you should all meet in real life.” Guess I’ll see you other Group 7s at 8 pm on Friday.

What is so special about being in TikTok’s Group 7?

People are taking their Group 7 membership seriously. And why wouldn’t they when it’s apparently full of the best people on TikTok? Users are saying being a member of Group 7 feels like your favourite concert, swimming in the ocean, or taking that flight somewhere. It represents all of the best things in life.

@yoitsmegeorgie

Sorry for everyone not in group 7 x

♬ original sound - viv🪲

The trend has even been picked up by brands like supermarket Sainsbury’s and celebs such as Madelyn Cline, of Netflix teen drama Outer Banks. She posted a video wishing good morning to other Group 7 baddies. Hello to you, too. 

@madelynclineagain

god i love #group7 #groupseven

♬ What Dreams Are Made Of - Hilary Duff

We can’t all be in Group 7

But, as TikTok user @f0lake points out in a video, we can’t all be in Group 7. It may be the most viral of the seven groups posted by James, but who is a ‘true’ Group 7 member and who might be an imposter

@f0lake

WE CANT ALL BE GROUP 7

♬ original sound - folake aina

“Statistically, it’s impossible” for us all to be in Group 7, she says, adding that “some of you are lying or some of you need to admit that spiritually you are not in Group 7 and watching the video that made you be in Group 7 was a fluke. You need to forfeit your membership. We cannot all be Group 7. I don’t want to share this with some of y’all.” 

I suppose that’s the trouble with this elite group. What started as a small experiment has reached new heights, and with that comes people who don’t fit what the OG Group 7s thought being a Group 7 was. It’s the age-old adage that once enough people are involved in something, it loses its sparkle and ceases to be cool. Just like most trends. Let’s hold on to Group 7 for as long as we can. 

