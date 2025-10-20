Why is everyone saying ‘Six-Seven’? The meaning behind the viral phrase

People can’t stop saying the numbers “six, seven.” But what does the phrase even mean? Here’s everything to know about the viral trend.

Sometimes, it’s hard to see why something reaches viral status, especially on TikTok. We’ve seen trends for making your nose look like the Grinch, people crying to Bad Bunny, and millions of users posing on tiptoe atop weirder and weirder items, just like Nicki Minaj.

The latest unavoidable trend is simply the numbers six and seven. While millennials remain clueless, the phrase is sweeping schools and social media. You can barely escape the quiet hum of “Six-Seven.” But what exactly does the “Six-Seven” trend mean, and where did it start?

Where did the ‘Six-Seven’ trend originate?

The common thinking is that the phrase “Six, Seven” originated from the 2024 song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla, where he raps: “6-7, I just bipped right on the highway.” Some think the number combo relates to 67th Street and Skrilla’s background.

The track has also been featured in viral videos of basketball player LaMelo Ball, who is six-foot-seven. In an interview, the NBA star even talks about how kids are saying it to him, with older generations clocking onto the trend now, too.

What does the ‘Six-Seven’ trend mean?

Somewhat annoyingly, for those who are wondering what the phrase actually means, it has come out that it’s essentially meaningless. Skrilla admitted as much to The Wall Street Journal, saying: “I never put an actual meaning on it, and I still would not want to,” adding that the absence of a definition is “why everybody keeps saying it.”

It’s almost on the same level as skibidi, with young people giving it many meanings. Some kids are saying “Six-Seven” to suggest something is average, or “so-so,” and others are hinting that the meaning is a bit seedier than it seems, suggesting it’s a riff on “69.”

Mostly, the non-meaning of the phrase is exactly as nonsensical as it seems, with people using it without a clear definition behind it. But one thing is for sure, it’s definitely not dying down anytime soon. September and October saw a peak in its usage, potentially driven by the new school year.

Why is ‘Six-Seven’ going viral on TikTok?

And while young people can’t stop saying it in school, it’s also hard to avoid the trend when scrolling TikTok, with the phrase going viral on the platform. It’s flooded with users, celebs, and brands saying the numbers “six, seven,” with somewhat of a frenzy happening when the phrase makes an appearance. According to TikTok analytics, there have been more than two million posts using the hashtag #67, with 123,000 posts in the past seven days alone. That’s a lot of vids.

One TikTok video shows people getting overexcited seeing 67th Street. Another shows groups of teens waiting all night for “67” to be called at an In-N-Out, receiving a chorus of cheers once it was read out by the worker. Global football teams are even getting involved—Juventus posted a video of a 67th-minute goal with the track over the top.

Perhaps as the school year gets into full swing, “Six-Seven” will be forgotten. But for now, if you were ever wondering what it actually meant, know that the answer is absolutely nothing. Six-seven.