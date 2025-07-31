American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney face backlash with employee’s LinkedIn post adding fuel to the fire

American Eagle has come under fire for the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which is being described as having “fascist” connotations on social media.

The latest American Eagle advert featuring Sydney Sweeney is stirring up conversation over race, eugenics, and beauty standards due to its curious tagline: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

The campaign sees the Euphoria star seemingly use jeans and genes interchangeably. The specific ad causing the most controversy has since been removed from the brand’s Instagram page. It featured Sweeney lounging in her denim, with a raspy voiceover, saying: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour,” she says. “My jeans are blue,” as the camera pans to her, staring straight into the camera lens.

One ad that does remain public, though, is a video of Sweeney literally painting over the word ‘genes’ on a billboard and writing ‘jeans.’

It is this phrasing that many are finding controversial. Salon explains how the phrase ‘great genes’ has been “historically used to celebrate whiteness, thinness and attractiveness. This makes this campaign seem to be a tone-deaf marketing move.”

Does Sydney Sweeney have ‘great jeans’ or is it fascism?

Audiences have also made ties between the advert and fascism, eugenics and white supremacy in a time of Trump’s America. One user even said on X how there is “something about an ad sexualising a woman with blonde hair and blue eyes while commenting that she has great ‘jeans’ [that] feels extremely conservative, especially in this political climate.”

Under American Eagle’s post on Instagram, users are asking, “Who on your marketing team said this was a good idea?” with others saying: “Please hire a new marketing team.”

Singer Doja Cat mocked the ad on TikTok, writing in the caption: “My jeans are blee.”

American Eagle ad is ‘genuinely scary’

Taking to TikTok, user @payalforstyle said in a video: “This American Eagle ad with Sydney Sweeney is especially off-putting. For me, I can’t help but think of the 13-year-old brown girl who gets all her denim at American Eagle, who already struggles to see her beauty and worth in a world that continues to value white, Euro-centric beauty standards… And this girl is now wishing she too can wake up with blonde hair and blue eyes.”

One user on X said how “American Eagle needs to delete those Sydney Sweeney ads. They are genuinely scary.”

american eagle needs to delete those sydney sweeney ads. they are genuinely scary. — bambi ✿ chelandria defender (@bambied_) July 25, 2025

Another commented on X: “I like Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle as much as the next guy, but ‘we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children’ is a crazy tagline for selling jeans.”

i like Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle as much as the next guy but “we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children” is a crazy tagline for selling jeans — Maybe: goated (@wimdawgg) July 26, 2025

Some say Sydney Sweeney advert is a ‘leftist meltdown’

While the advert has caused a stir, some users are coming out in defence of it. Megyn Kelly wrote on X: “I love how the leftist meltdown over the Sydney Sweeney ad has only resulted in a beautiful white blonde girl with blue eyes getting 1000x the exposure for her ‘good genes.’”

And one user on TikTok says she “doesn’t see” why it is controversial, “it is just an ad for jeans.” Others have commented under American Eagle’s Instagram posts to “Make America Hot Again,” and one user said: “I just see some jeans, a cute dog, and a pretty lady.”

American Eagle ad was meant to raise awareness for domestic violence

A fact that is somewhat lost in this discussion is that the campaign was intended to raise awareness of domestic violence. On American Eagle’s website, the brand explains: “A butterfly motif on the back pocket of the jeans represents domestic violence awareness, which Sydney is passionate about.”

But, as one user on X said: “If you watched those Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ads, you’d never know they were fundraising for a domestic violence charity.” It is difficult to hear the intended message among the noise the ad has caused.

While the age-old marketing term goes, “any press is good press,” I’m not so sure it relates to this one. Does Sydney Sweeney just have “great jeans,” or is American Eagle’s latest campaign simply a terrible, unthought-through idea?

American Eagle responds to Sydney Sweeney ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney’s latest campaign led to a quiet response by American Eagle. Ashley Schapiro, American Eagle’s vice president of marketing, shared in a LinkedIn post that Sweeney had been fully engaged in shaping the concept. When asked how far to take it, Sweeney replied, “Let’s push it, I’m game.”

Following backlash, the company disabled comments on Schapiro’s post and swapped out some visuals with alternative imagery, including a woman of colour on its latest Instagram post. However, the original ad and its core messaging remained unchanged, and no formal public statement was issued.

And yet, despite the insane controversy, the campaign proved commercially successful. The limited-edition Sydney Jean sold out quickly, and American Eagle’s stock rose between 10-18% in the days after launch.