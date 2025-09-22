Jessie Cave was banned from a Harry Potter fan convention because of her OnlyFans account

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, was banned from a fan event due her OnlyFans account, which she said was ‘baffling.’

Jessie Cave claims she was banned from a Harry Potter fan convention due to her OnlyFans account, where she posts hair content.

The actress played Lavender Brown throughout the films, and most notably portrayed Ron Weasley’s love interest in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Cave has since set up her OnlyFans account to create ‘sensual’ but not ‘sexual’ long hair content. Now, she confirmed she was excluded from a fan convention event due to her videos.

The star has felt “cancelled” from some parts of the fandom, but added that it is now a “different time” for Harry Potter and is happy to move on from fan events to make space for the incoming stars.

Writing on her Substack, Cave said: “I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans. I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions. There’s going to be a new cast now, and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”

The “new cast” Cave mentions refers to those playing in HBO’s new Harry Potter series, set to be released in 2027. However, the franchise has already been subject to its own controversies, including a warning to the new Harry, Hermione, and Ron, and racist backlash for casting Black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Other Harry Potter stars have acted in NSFW scenes, but are allowed at fan events

On her Substack, Cave pointed out that other Harry Potter stars have acted in sex scenes and taken part in nude segments that are NSFW—are we forgetting that Daniel Radcliffe went full-frontal on stage in Equus?—yet they are still invited to events and supported by the fandom. It is because of the stigma associated with OnlyFans that Cave is feeling excluded.

She said: “They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.’ This was baffling to me, as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done sex scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!” An extremely valid point from Cave: what is the difference, really?

Following her Harry Potter fame, Cave said jobs started to dry up, and that is why she launched her OnlyFans account. While she appreciates all that fan conventions previously brought in, she took to sharing content on OnlyFans as a way to pay the bills and renovate her new home, as she wrote about again on her Substack.

Writing in detail about why she decided to join the site, she said: “One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof, etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”