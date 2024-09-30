Culture
>

Internet culture

Size 8 model reveals she has to wear fat suits to model for plus-sized clothing

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Sep 30, 2024 at 01:08 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Size 8 model reveals she has to wear fat suits to model for plus-sized clothing
61887

In November 2021, model and content creator Karoline Bjørnelykke shared a clip on TikTok that sent shockwaves throughout the fashion industry. The model confessed that she is a size 8, and has frequently been asked to wear padding around her breasts, stomach and thighs to model for plus-size clothing, showing how far the modelling industry still has to go to become size-accepting and inclusive.

For reference, the fashion industry usually defines plus-size models as anyone larger than a size 6.

In the now removed video, the Norwegian model, whose TikTok username is @coolquinn, explained that she works as a plus-sized model and is usually hired by brands that carry sizes XL to 5XL.

“If you have eyes, you can see that I’m not that size,” the red-headed model stated in the clip. “So, how do we fix this?”

Bjørnelykke goes on to show her viewers a bag filled with “padding,” which she describes as a “fat suit in pieces.” She explained that she was expected to bring the pieces in for photoshoots with larger clothing sizes. “It’s because they want the neck and the face to look really slim and sharp, which doesn’t just create unrealistic standards, but impossible ones,” the content creator said, reflecting on the practice.

Bjørnelykke then demonstrated how she stuffs the suit with padding to make herself look bigger, adding that the clothes are also sometimes pinned in the back to make it look like they fit. “So if the clothes look really good from the front, it probably looks like sh*t from the back.”

“My suggestion is just to use real plus-sized women because there are so many gorgeous plus-sized women out there,” Bjørnelykke stated before she logged off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brut (@brutamerica)

Of course, this shocking revelation went viral almost immediately and Bjørnelykke’s clip garnered more than 478,000 views in the first weeks after its release.

Many netizens were understandably shocked and disgusted by the idea of stuffing slim women into fat suits for plus-size fashion. So they started to leverage a complicated and nuanced critique of fashion labels for the narrow scope through which they viewed people’s bodies, maintaining thinness as the standard, and classifying averages such as size 8 and 10 as plus-sized.

Following the critical conversations the post unleashed, BuzzFeed reached out to multiple content creators, including 25-year-old full-time model and influencer Sharon Clawson, about the padding controversy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharon Clawson 🧿🍉 (@sharontheclaw)

Sharon has never been asked to use padding, but she told the internet news outlet that she certainly isn’t new to the concept: “I’ve had friends in the industry who had to do this,” she said. “I personally don’t believe it should be a thing. There are so many beautiful plus-size women who should be hired for the job for whatever sizes a client is looking for.”

“Something I notice is that a lot of brands, when hiring plus-size models, tend to lean towards the ‘hourglass look’,” she elaborated further. “Models with the smaller waist, bigger bust, and wider hips. I notice some brands are out making the change and being more inclusive, but I wish more brands would normalize normal bodies.”

When they asked the video creator herself what changes she would like to see, Bjørnelykke responded: “Designers and casting directors are on top of the hierarchy in the modelling industry, so my hope would be for them to be more inclusive in their work.”

“But I also think that us, the consumers, should be aware of where we put our money. If we’re buying more products from a brand who only uses traditional skinny, white models than a more inclusive brand, we are unconsciously contributing to the problem.”

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s fatphobia accusations

By Charlie Sawyer

TikToker Leo Skepi faces backlash for fatphobic comments in now-deleted video

By Alma Fabiani

TikToker predicts squatterscore as the next big thing. Please, let’s not

Keep On Reading

By Alma Fabiani

TikToker predicts squatterscore as the next big thing. Please, let’s not

By Harriet Piercy

New research shows CRISPR turns normal body fat into energy-burning cells

By Deanna Pearce

What is buccal fat removal? Everything you need to know about the newest toxic beauty trend

By J'Nae Phillips

How Gen Z women are using fashion to say f*ck you to the male gaze

By Charlie Sawyer

Tennessee Republican Gino Bulso fights ban on cousins getting married

By Abby Amoakuh

The central feminist issue for the UK general election? Nudify apps and image-based abuse

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Annie Leibovitz’s Zendaya Vogue shoot reignites call for Black photographers

By Abby Amoakuh

Russian President Vladimir Putin trolls everyone by endorsing Kamala Harris in US election

By Charlie Sawyer

What does Brazil’s X ban mean for Elon Musk and his fellow tech bros?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From sexual strangulation to non-consensual choking: Where does Gen Z draw the line?

By Charlie Sawyer

Mpox outbreak: What you need to know to stay safe and informed

By Charlie Sawyer

How much money does tradwife influencer Nara Smith make from TikTok? Someone did the maths

By Abby Amoakuh

TikTok momfluencer Jacquelyn faces new safety concern allegations for toddler Wren Eleanor

By Charlie Sawyer

What is the husband stitch? Understanding the controversial procedure laced with medical sexism

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Real estate agents are using TikTok trends to captivate Gen Z buyers

By Abby Amoakuh

More than 30 female UK politicians targeted by deepfake porn campaign to humiliate them

By Abby Amoakuh

Meet Laura and Becky, the women hunting and exposing cheaters live to thousands on TikTok

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ShxtsNGigs face major backlash: When will comedians stop targeting Black women for cheap laughs?

By Charlie Sawyer

Unpacking the Karen Read story: a victim of a police coverup or guilty of committing murder?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Unpacking Vybz Kartel: the dancehall legend’s music, prison sentence, and controversial legacy